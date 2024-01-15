Calling All Families: Free K-12 School Fair, Fun Bring Options to Life in Tucson Area

News provided by

National School Choice Week

15 Jan, 2024, 08:45 ET

Tucson School Choice Fair to feature practical resources for school searching

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A school choice fair on Friday, Jan. 19 will bring more than 500 parents, children, and teachers together to explore K-12 options and celebrate schools of all types. Join the fun, which will include music, a photobooth, free snacks, and a special appearance by Wilbur and Wilma Wildcat, the University of Arizona mascots.

This year's fair features a fun basketball theme, "Slam Dunk for Students," and l will take place 4-7 p.m. inside the University of Arizona - Student Union. From balloon twisting and face painting for little ones to coffee and application resources for parents, the free community event will engage the entire family.

More than 30 schools and community vendors will host booths at the event, including public, private, and homeschool options.

The fun-filled celebration is hosted by NavigatEd Arizona. Event planners say they hope the event supports families in knowing and navigating Arizona's many learning options. From unrestricted public school transfers to expansive Education Savings Account programs for private school and homeschool students, Arizona is one of the most choice-rich states in the nation when it comes to K-12 education.

The event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. In Arizona, additional flagship events include a school fair in Phoenix, a rally at the capitol, and free information sessions and tacos for families in South Phoenix.

"There are so many school options in Tucson and Southern Arizona; one size does not fit all. Many families are looking for opportunities that fit the needs of their children and this event provides that resource. Join us and learn how to make school a slam dunk for your kids," said Kaitlin Harrier, executive director of NavigatEd AZ).

NavigatEd Arizona offers free service to families statewide, empowering them with the information to confidently understand and navigate all of the education pathways available to them in Arizona.

University of Arizona - Student Union is located at 1303 E. University Blvd.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the Tucson School Fairat tucsonschoolfair.com or tucsonferiaescolar.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

K-12 School Fair at Bullock Museum to Bring Austin Families Together

K-12 School Fair at Bullock Museum to Bring Austin Families Together

Texas will join the national festivities for School Choice Week in a big way at the Austin School Fair on Saturday, Jan. 20. The community fair,...
Author Ian Rowe to Share Lessons from the South Bronx during School Choice Week

Author Ian Rowe to Share Lessons from the South Bronx during School Choice Week

In the wake of Chicago officials' conversations about eliminating selective enrollment and magnet schools, a School Choice Week event with author and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Children

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.