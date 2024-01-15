Calling All Families: Free K-12 School Fair, Fun Bring Options to Life in Tucson Area

Tucson School Choice Fair to feature practical resources for school searching

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A school choice fair on Friday, Jan. 19 will bring more than 500 parents, children, and teachers together to explore K-12 options and celebrate schools of all types. Join the fun, which will include music, a photobooth, free snacks, and a special appearance by Wilbur and Wilma Wildcat, the University of Arizona mascots.

This year's fair features a fun basketball theme, "Slam Dunk for Students," and l will take place 4-7 p.m. inside the University of Arizona - Student Union. From balloon twisting and face painting for little ones to coffee and application resources for parents, the free community event will engage the entire family.

More than 30 schools and community vendors will host booths at the event, including public, private, and homeschool options.

The fun-filled celebration is hosted by NavigatEd Arizona. Event planners say they hope the event supports families in knowing and navigating Arizona's many learning options. From unrestricted public school transfers to expansive Education Savings Account programs for private school and homeschool students, Arizona is one of the most choice-rich states in the nation when it comes to K-12 education.

The event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. In Arizona, additional flagship events include a school fair in Phoenix, a rally at the capitol, and free information sessions and tacos for families in South Phoenix.

"There are so many school options in Tucson and Southern Arizona; one size does not fit all. Many families are looking for opportunities that fit the needs of their children and this event provides that resource. Join us and learn how to make school a slam dunk for your kids," said Kaitlin Harrier, executive director of NavigatEd AZ).

NavigatEd Arizona offers free service to families statewide, empowering them with the information to confidently understand and navigate all of the education pathways available to them in Arizona.

University of Arizona - Student Union is located at 1303 E. University Blvd.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the Tucson School Fairat tucsonschoolfair.com or tucsonferiaescolar.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

