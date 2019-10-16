Calling All Grant Proposals: La Fondation La Roche-Posay (North American) Now Accepting 2020 Program Applicants

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to working alongside dermatologists, the La Fondation La Roche-Posay (North American) encourages residents, fellows, and practitioners within their first five years of practice to develop innovative programs in the field of clinical, biological or pharmacological research linked to dermatology.

Since its establishment in 2005, the La Fondation La Roche-Posay has awarded a number of grants to dermatologists for their scientific research and ground-breaking projects in dermatology. Since receiving the grants, the award winners have made a tremendous difference in their communities. "Our worldwide mission for the La Roche-Posay brand is a dedication to life-changing research in the field of dermatology," said Tyler Steele, VP of Medical and Media Relations at La Roche-Posay USA. "Each year we receive a high caliber of abstracts that we feel will significantly impact the future of dermatological exploration."

In 2009, Adam Friedman, MD, FAAD, now Professor and Interim Chair of Dermatology at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, received $10,000 to investigate a novel nanotechnology-based drug delivery system he developed that generates and releases nitric oxide, one of the most important biological signals in our body. Since receiving his funding, his collaborative research team has published 18 original studies showing that this nanotechnology can have an impact on healing chronic wounds, clearing bacterial and fungal skin infections and treating acne. Dr. Friedman states, "I have no doubt that receiving the La Fondation La Roche-Posay grant as a second year resident in dermatology played an integral role in my career development, providing me with the means to grow as an investigative dermatologists and generate data that led to two Dermatology Foundation grants, two Women's Dermatologic Society grants, and other foundation, industry, and federal funding. I am so grateful for this support and now as Chair of the La Roche-Posay grant review committee, I get to pay it forward and be a part of the very process that aided my path to where I am today."

In 2017, Dr. Bryan Sun, MD., Assistant Professor, University of California, San Diego, received $10,000 for his project, which aimed to investigate the function of the proteasomal protein, PSMD8, on the health of epidermal stem cells and epidermal tissue. "We found that with increasing age, there is a progressive loss of a subunit of the proteasome known as PSMD8. This leads to reduced ability for skin cells to remove damaged proteins, and blocks optimum functioning of the epidermis" said Dr. Sun. "I am excited by the progress in dermatology research and the ability to better understand the biology behind healthy and diseased skin. In the early stages of your career, grants are invaluable to develop your best research ideas and gain momentum. Support from La Roche-Posay and other skin-focused foundations can be a critical launching pad to help your research make progress."

In 2019, Dr. Zhe Hou, M.D., Ph.D. received $10,000 to investigate the effect of plate-rich plasma in wound healing as it applied to acute post-surgical wounds. Although preliminary, Dr. Zhe Hou and her team have evidence that platelet-rich plasma decreases wound healing time dramatically in surgical sites that are notoriously known to be hard to heal. "Whenever you have a good research idea, just go for it." says Dr. Zhe Hou. "Research grants, like the La Fondation La Roche-Posay grant, have been supportive to my ideas."

Committed to supporting young researchers, La Fondation La Roche-Posay is now accepting submissions for their 2020 program. Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded to promising projects in the field of clinical, biological or pharmacological research linked to dermatology. This competitive program is open to dermatology residents, fellows, and new practitioners (up to five years) in the United States. To be considered, please submit 2 copies of your application in English and include the following:

Abstract (1 page), research plan and budget (8 pages maximum)

Curriculum Vitae of the applicant

A letter to support from mentor to chief of dermatology

Interested applicants must submit their grant proposal and it must be postmarked by December 31, 2019 to the

Secretariat General

La Roche-Posay Laboratoire Dermatologique

10 Hudson Yards

New York, NY 10001

Attention: Tyler Steele

Winners will be announced at the annual AAD meeting in Denver, Colorado.

*Applications are limited to one per candidate. Only complete files postmarked by December 31, 2019 will be submitted to the Scientific Committee.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer a better life for sensitive skin. Created by a pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now present in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to complement their patients' treatments and promote good skincare practices adapted to each skin concern. The brand develops formulas with its exclusive Selenium-rich water, also used at its Thermal Center, the first Dermatology Center in Europe, due to its antioxidant and soothing properties. The products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin).

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

SOURCE La Roche-Posay

Related Links

http://www.laroche-posay.us

