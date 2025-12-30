LA ROCHE-POSAY ANNOUNCES SUN YINGSHA AS BRAND SPOKESPERSON (SERUM & MASK) AND GLOBAL PARTNER

LA ROCHE-POSAY

Dec 30, 2025

SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay—the most prescribed skincare brand worldwide, recommended by over 100,000 dermatologists—officially announces Sun Yingsha as its Brand Spokesperson (Serum & Mask) and Global Partner on December 31, 2025.

The Chinese table tennis player Sun Yingsha, who is currently holding the world No.1 ranking in women's singles[1], has become a defining figure in her sport through her unwavering willpower and deep passion for the game. Her outstanding achievements and charisma strongly resonate with sports fans and Gen-Z consumers worldwide, making her a natural fit with La Roche-Posay's life-changing skincare spirit.

As the most prescribed brand worldwide from dermatological recommendation[2], La Roche-Posay has been at the forefront of dermatological research for over five decades. Through this partnership, the brand resonates strategically with Sun Yingsha to promote professional, safe and effective skincare solutions for consumers, from newborns to cancer patients, from UV protection to repairing the severely-injured skin, bringing a better life to all skin.

[1] International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), November2025.

[2] Survey conducted among the dermocosmetic market carried out by APLUSA and other partners between January 2024 and May 2024, involving dermatologists in 31 countries, representing more than 80% of the worldwide GDP. pecialists across 31 countries/regions, representing over 80% of global GDP.

News Releases in Similar Topics