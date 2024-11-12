Calling All Home Bakers! Bonne Maman® Expands into Pie Fillings, Just in Time for the 2024 Holiday Season

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Made simply, with love.

Bonne Maman® , the #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S., is delighted to announce the launch of its new ready-to-bake Pie Fillings, bringing the same traditional expertise consumers know and love to the baking ingredients category. As the holiday season approaches, home bakers and dessert enthusiasts can now elevate their pies with the same high-quality, delicious taste and large pieces of premium fruits they've come to expect from Bonne Maman.

Bonne Maman® Expands into Pie Fillings in three flavors – Apple, Blueberry, and Cherry.

Crafted with simple, premium ingredients and packaged in elegant glass jars, Bonne Maman Pie Fillings are designed to make baking both convenient and delicious. Available in three flavors – Apple, Blueberry, and Cherry – these pie fillings are perfect for creating homemade pies that will impress family and friends.

These ready-for-baking pie fillings are perfect for both seasoned bakers and those new to pie-making. Simply pour the filling into your favorite pie crust, bake, and enjoy a homemade dessert that looks and tastes like it was made from scratch. All Bonne Maman Pie Fillings are free from high fructose corn syrup, preservatives, additives, and artificial colors.

Starting today, Bonne Maman Pie Fillings can be purchased on BonneMaman.us and in the baking aisles of select retailers nationwide. Suggested retail price $9.99 for 21 oz jars.

For more information, visit bonnemaman.us.

About Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman is the #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S. The brand provides consumers with products of the highest quality that follow timeless French culinary traditional recipes. Bonne Maman Preserves, Jellies, and Spreads are non-GMO Project Verified. Bonne Maman Preserves are made with premium ingredients, have no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial additives, and no added preservatives. Made with simple ingredients, you might find in your grandmother's kitchen, Bonne Maman is crafted to capture that homemade taste. To learn more about Bonne Maman, visit http://www.bonnemaman.us or follow us on FB @bonnemamanusa or IG @bonnemaman_us

SOURCE Bonne Maman