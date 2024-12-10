Calling All Last Minute Shoppers, Give the Gift that Keeps Giving with OtterBox

-Move over Santa, OtterBox has 40% off sitewide for this season's stocking stuffers-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stock your tree with gifts that will arrive just in time for Christmas, with deals that will knock even Santa's socks off. OtterBox has 40% off the entire site, just be sure to order by Dec. 20 with two-day shipping to get it in time for Christmas.

OtterBox has a gift for everyone on your list this year.

Move over Santa, OtterBox has 40% off sitewide for this seasons stocking stuffers.

OtterBox cases, power products and wearables cases are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com .

1Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Commuter Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox