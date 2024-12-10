Calling All Last Minute Shoppers, Give the Gift that Keeps Giving with OtterBox

News provided byOtterBox
Dec 10, 2024, 09:00 ET
-Move over Santa, OtterBox has 40% off sitewide for this season's stocking stuffers-
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stock your tree with gifts that will arrive just in time for Christmas, with deals that will knock even Santa's socks off. OtterBox has 40% off the entire site, just be sure to order by Dec. 20 with two-day shipping to get it in time for Christmas.
OtterBox has a gift for everyone on your list this year.
- For the kids getting a new device, OtterBox has phone cases with bright colors that match each unique child's style. Keep the screen protected and their growing eyes from excess blue light exposure with OtterBox screen protectors, including blue light blocking and privacy glass.
- For someone who has everything, dress their devices in a super chic suite of Cactus Leather products. Snag a one-size-fits-all MagSafe compatible Cactus Leather Wallet and add a Symmetry Series Cactus Leather case and Watch Band to complete the entire, and totally chic, look. While you're at it, pick up a 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe so they can keep all their devices charged up for the new year ahead.
- Stock up on stocking stuffers they'll definitely use – 2-in-1 Crossbody straps are perfect for the avid concert goer or sports fan who can't bring a purse or bag to the venue. Need some protection for the littlest devices? Grab a matching OtterBox case for AirPod, AirTag and Apple Watch to make a picture-perfect moment for opening stockings.
OtterBox cases, power products and wearables cases are available now on otterbox.com.
About OtterBox:
From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.
Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.
At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.
For more information, visit otterbox.com.
1Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Commuter Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.
