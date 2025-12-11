Shop OtterBox for Last-Minute Gifts That Arrive Just in Time

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are fast approaching, and OtterBox is making it easy to find the perfect present. You still have time to give the gift of protection and peace-of-mind if you place your order before the below shipping deadlines:

Standard Shipping: Order by Dec. 17, 2025 1

Order by 2-Day Shipping: Order by Dec. 22, 2025

Order by Next-Day Shipping: Order by Dec. 23, 2025

Give the gift of protection and peace-of-mind this holiday season with OtterBox.

Still looking for last-minute gift ideas? OtterBox has something for everyone on your list:

OtterBox will also protect your wallet this holiday season, with the OtterBox Holiday Sale - Dec. 13-27. Enjoy deep discounts at OtterBox.com with 40% off sitewide3.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

1 Applies to orders within the contiguous U.S. only. Orders placed with standard shipping to AK, HI, U.S. Territories, APO/FPO must be placed by Dec. 13, 2025.

2 Sole Series, Symmetry Series and Defender Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

3 Exclusions apply. See site for details.

SOURCE OtterBox