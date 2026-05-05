Calling All Little Stars: 2026 Toddler of the Year Registration Is Open | Colossal Competition Benefits Toys for Tots®

The Nationwide Search Returns to Celebrate Big Personalities, Support Toys for Tots®, and Crown the Next Toddler of the Year

PHOENIX, Ariz., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal, the leading professional fundraiser for purpose-driven competitions, is thrilled to announce that registration is officially open for the 2026 Toddler of the Year competition, a nationwide celebration of the joy, personality, and magic that toddlers bring into the world. Presented in partnership with Hasbro and benefiting Toys for Tots®, the competition returns after a groundbreaking inaugural year that captured hearts across the country.

Vanessa Hudgens Champions Toddler of the Year Competition Speed Speed

The fundraising campaign invites parents nationwide to enter their little ones for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. One standout tiny tot will be crowned this year's Toddler of the Year, earning a $25,000 grand prize, starring in a national ad campaign, and leading the 2026 Hollywood Christmas Parade, a beloved tradition viewed by millions.

The competition is proudly supported by actress, entrepreneur, and mom of two Vanessa Hudgens, who brings her signature warmth, style, and star power to spotlight the next generation of rising personalities.

"Now navigating life with a toddler, I have learned that these tiny humans turn everyday moments into memories that mean everything," said Hudgens. "Toddlers are curious, resilient, and so full of joy they remind us to be present, laugh more, and rediscover the world through their eyes. That's why I am so excited to team up with Colossal to celebrate these amazing little ones through the Toddler of the Year competition."

More than just a competition, Toddler of the Year is a movement rooted in giving back. The campaign has already raised over $12.7 million in support of Toys for Tots, a program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve that provides toys to children facing financial hardship. These funds administered by Colossal's grantwriting partner, DTCare, helped deliver joy, dignity, and holiday magic to children nationwide.

"Our partnership with Colossal and DTCare has been nothing short of transformative. Through the Toddler of the Year campaign, they helped raise $12.7 million, enabling us to purchase 1.5 million toys and reach roughly 600,000 additional children in need," said Lieutenant General James Laster, CEO of Marine Toys for Tots. "Colossal isn't just helping us raise funds, they're helping us change lives at a massive scale."

The 2025 competition crowned Dominik "Domi" Gergely, a joyful, energetic three-year-old whose charm captured national attention. Known for his love of trucks, basketball, and spontaneous dance parties, Domi became the face of a nationwide campaign.

His journey included:

Leading the Hollywood Christmas Parade as Junior Grand Marshal

A national media tour, including an appearance on Fox & Friends

Features in Reader's Digest and Taste of Home Magazine

A major billboard campaign and widespread digital exposure

Domi's story exemplifies the heart of the competition: celebrating everyday moments, extraordinary personalities, and the power of community.

Through Toddler of the Year, Colossal continues its partnership with Hasbro, celebrating creativity, imagination, and the power of play. Additional support comes from Sun-Staches, a leading novelty and everyday eyewear brand known for fun, character-inspired sunglasses for kids, teens, and adults.

How to Enter

Parents and guardians across the nation can now register their toddlers for a chance to take center stage and make a meaningful impact.

Learn more and register at: https://toddleroftheyear.org/

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Since 2022, Colossal has raised over $215 million to support DTCare. Annual competitions include Baby of the Year, America's Favorite Pet, America's Favorite Teacher, Youth Athlete of the Year, and more. Learn more at colossal.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Colossal