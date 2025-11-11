Calling all my single travelers! EF Go Ahead Tours Launches New Solo Tours and Tours for Women that include Champagne Tastings in France at Veuve Clicquot, visits with Pearl Divers in Japan, and Kiwi Culture in New Zealand

EF World Journeys celebrates "Singles Day" also with discounted tours for women at EF Ultimate Break and stackable deals for solo travelers at EF Adventures

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Go Ahead Tours, the tour operator for all ages, families and customized group tours just asked, "Where all my single travelers at?"

This Singles Day, November 11, EF Go Ahead added five new amazing community-building tours to its Black Friday holiday collection of travel offerings, including new Solo Tours and Tours for Women.

See all Black Friday sales for EF Go Ahead Tours here: https://www.goaheadtours.com/travel-deals/black-friday

"Traveling solo doesn't mean traveling alone," said Heidi Durflinger, CEO, EF World Journeys USA. "We've created new Solo Tours and Tours for Women that bring together curious, like-minded travelers to share unforgettable experiences—from wine and chocolate tastings to nature adventures across some of the world's most beautiful places. It's been especially exciting to see the enthusiasm for our women-only trips in France and Japan, where nearly 9 in 10 women told us they love the idea of exploring with other women who share their spirit of adventure."

The "new" EF Go Ahead Tours include:

Amsterdam, Bruges & Paris for Solo Travelers

(10 day, $4,499 USD)

Experience the canals, cuisine, and couture of three cultural capitals—solo, but not alone. The Netherlands' canals and windmills. Belgium's beers and chocolates. France's palaces and museums. Whatever your reason for visiting this corner of Western Europe, you'll be spoiled for choice. And with all the comforts of guided group travel supporting you, you can make the most of your time abroad. Join fellow solo travelers and roll from bohemian Amsterdam to glitzy Paris, stopping to explore the medieval core of Bruges along the way. And don't forget the Ile de la Cite: Opt into our Paris extension, and you'll be talking about your tour of Notre-Dame for years to come.

Iceland for Solo Travelers: Reykjavik, Golden Circle & South Coast

(6 days, from $3,499)

Put the "I" in "Iceland" and visit one of Earth's wildest islands solo—but not alone. Like the storm of the Gullfoss Waterfall or the surge of the Strokkur Geyser, adrenaline rushes the moment you touch down in Iceland. And over the course of roughly a week, this Solo Tour will keep your excitement pumping as you trek between the highlights of the Land of Fire and Ice. Explore the city of Reykjavik, and with the Icelandic capital as your home base, venture to must-see spots on the Golden Circle and South Coast (think: black sand beaches and sprawling ice caps). To dig into the country's frozen past—literally—add the extension to West Iceland, home to legendary writers and the glacial tunnels of Langjokull.

France for Women: Paris, Loire Valley & Champagne Region

(11 days, from $4,049 USD)

Go for les chateaux, la Champagne, and le shopping with other women travelers by your side. Women have marked the passage of history in France, from Joan of Arc to Marie Antoinette and Simone de Beauvoir. Walk in their footsteps as your female Tour Director leads the way through Paris, the Loire Valley, the Champagne region, and the opulent French Riviera (if you opt for the oh-so-sunny extension). Along the way, you'll share unforgettable moments with your tourmates, like a glittering cruise down the Seine, visits to dreamy chateaux, wine tastings, and a one-of-a-kind trip to the birthplace of bubbly. Sprinkle in a French baking class, a perfume-making workshop, and a stylish stop at Galeries Lafayette, and you've got the makings of a majorly magnifique tour.

This tour also includes a special champagne tasting at Veuve Clicquot. Celebrating women entrepreneurs, Barbe-Nicole Clicquot-Ponsardin turned this famous champagne house into the global brand we know today. Known as "Madame Clicquot," she became one of the world's first female international business leaders. She is credited with major innovations, including creating the first vintage champagne and inventing the riddling table to clarify the wine.

Japan for Women: Tokyo, Ise-Shima Peninsula & Kyoto

(11 days, from $4,299 USD)

Experience Japan's shrines, street style, and sisterhood on a women-led tour. With women by your side and a female Tour Director leading the way, this journey through Japan is designed to be as empowering as it is unforgettable. From Tokyo's boundary-pushing fashion scene to the quiet reverence of Kyoto's shrines, every stop invites you to explore, connect, and discover. You'll share lunch with the women of the legendary ama pearl divers, learn the precise art of ramen and tea, and reflect at Hiroshima's Peace Memorial (if you add the tour's extension). Whether you're wandering through Shibuya or watching a Maiko performance in Kyoto, this trip is about meaningful moments, shared stories, and seeing Japan through a lens that celebrates women's curiosity and cultural contributions.

Highlights of New Zealand: Rotorua, Milford Sound & Queenstown

(11 days, from $3,999 USD)

Take a bite out of New Zealand—its magnificent fjords, Maori customs, and more. Mythologized by distance and immortalized in film, New Zealand epitomizes the once-in-a-lifetime destination—and this itinerary condenses it to its very best. From the wines of Waiheke Island, grown just off Auckland's shores, to the steaming pits of a Maori hangi, you'll delight in the different sides of Kiwi culture. And from the monumental peaks of Milford Sound to the gentle glow of the Te Anau Glowworm Caves, you'll wonder at its natural beauty. Sydney, Australia, beckons too, and offers a fitting finale—if you add this trip's extension.

For more information on these bookable itineraries, visit EF Go Ahead Tours for Women.

EF World Journeys is all in on Singles Day!

Not to be outdone by its sister brand, the rest of the EF World Journeys family is also celebrating Singles Day with special offers designed for solo travelers.

EF Ultimate Break , the go-to for Gen Z and Millennial adventurers, is rolling out exclusive deals on Solo Tours for Women and additional discounts for solo travelers—including up to $600 off top women-only tours like:

And a special one-day only conditional offer at EF Ultimate Break: Book any tour and get $100 off a single room upgrade with code: SOLO.

Travelers can find all of EF Ultimate Break's Black Friday savings here: https://www.efultimatebreak.com/deals

Meanwhile, EF Adventures, EF World Journeys' brand for active travelers, invites solo explorers to save $500 on select adventures when they book from November 11-14, 2025. These savings can be stacked with existing Black Friday discounts, making it the best deal of the year for travelers ready to go it alone (but never feel alone).

Check out all of EF Adventures' Black Friday deals here: https://www.efadventures.com/promotions/black-friday-deals

About EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours offers more than 200 guided trips across six continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore. EF Go Ahead Tours is one of three tour operator brands within EF World Journeys, a leader in guided, experiential travel. EF World Journeys is part of EF Education First, a world leader in international education that has helped millions of people since 1965 learn a language, discover the world, or earn an academic degree.

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With over 175+ trips, we handle logistics for everything that makes travel a great experience from accommodations to flights to amazing tour directors to memory-making excursions. Our affordable interest-free payment plans make international travel possible for every traveler. EF Ultimate Break is part of EF World Journeys , a leader in guided, experiential travel with tour operator brands that also include EF Go Ahead Tours (adults 35+) and EF Adventures (all ages, 14+ with adult supervision).

Want to be a brand ambassador for EF Ultimate Break and earn free travel? Learn more by visiting: #1 Travel Brand Ambassador Program | EF Ultimate Break .

Are you an influencer or creator who wants to lead tours with your growing audience? Earn commissions on each booking by joining our influencer-hosted tour program .

About EF Adventures

EF Adventures is an education-based adventure travel company offering 40+ guided tours across 25 countries and 5 continents. Launched in September 2024 as part of the EF World Journeys family of experiential travel brands, EF Adventures builds on more than 30 years of EF's global expertise in educational and cultural immersion.

Each small-group tour blends active exploration with authentic learning, inviting travelers to engage with local traditions, communities, and ecosystems through guided experiences like hiking, biking, and multi-adventure activities such as kayaking, yoga, ziplining, and more. Designed for varied fitness levels and age groups, the EF Adventures experience combines adventure-based activity with hands-on cultural discovery that transforms how people see the world.

SOURCE EF Go Ahead Tours