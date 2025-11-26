College Football, British Royals, and a Spanish Solar Eclipse: Exclusive Experiences for EF Go Ahead Travelers Launch Just in time for Black Friday

Special Black Friday Deals of up to $1500 off tours; with up to 30% off on Cyber Monday

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Go Ahead Tours, a leader in guided tours for travelers of all ages, multi-generational family travelers, and customized group trips just announced the launch of exclusive experiences for American college football fans, British royal enthusiasts, and solar eclipse watchers.

In addition to the new tours, Go Ahead announced the roll out of special Black Friday deals of up to $1500 off on tours, with up to 30% off on tours on Cyber Monday.

EF Go Ahead Tours launches experiences for college football fans, royal enthusiasts, and solar eclipse watchers. Post this

"There is no better time to save on worldwide travel than now, and these three exclusive special event tours to Europe with EF Go Ahead Tours offer unique travel experiences that connect our travelers with local culture," said Lael Kassis, Vice President, Market Development, EF Go Ahead Tours. "If you are a UNC-TCU supporter or simply a college football fan, a "royal watcher," or you want to experience the next big eclipse with a sangria in hand…these new exclusive experiences for Go Ahead travelers are for you!"

The newly designed, exclusive experiences for EF Go Ahead travelers include:

UNC vs. TCU College Football in Ireland: Dublin to Belfast

9 days (11 days with Dublin extension)

Find your storybook ending between cliffs, castles, (maybe a few pints of Guinness), and the gridiron as Bill Belichick's Tarheels take on the Horned Frogs of TCU in Dublin.

Home to cavernous cathedrals, sprawling parks, and cozy pubs, Ireland scores big points at every turn. On this special event departure, you'll venture across the island, from grand Dublin—where you'll watch Texas Christian University take on the University of North Carolina in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic—to Kilkenny Castle and beyond.

Beyond the game itself, the itinerary delivers a comprehensive Irish experience: exploring Dublin with visits to St. Patrick's Cathedral and Phoenix Park, discovering the medieval charm of Kilkenny Castle, experiencing an authentic Irish farm visit, touring the moving Titanic Belfast museum, and marveling at the Rock of Cashel. The tour concludes with an unforgettable overnight stay in an authentic 18th-century Irish castle—Cabra Castle—set on 100 acres of parkland. This is a true bucket-list finale that elevates the entire experience beyond just a sporting event.

London, Paris & Rome: Exclusive Experiences (including Windsor Castle)

11 days (14 days with Madrid extension)

Celebrate as Windsor Castle, the Palais Garnier (the famous Paris Opera House), and Colonna Palace open their doors to your group for three exclusive tours. Perhaps no cities have influenced or shaped the world more over the last 2,000 years than London, Paris, and Rome. And while these European capitals all have cachet and clout, they couldn't be more different from one another—in the best of ways. On this guided tour, get to know each in depth, from their storied pasts and culinary traditions to their pop-culture trends. Along the way, gain exclusive access to soak up the grandeur of Windsor Castle, the elegant residence of the British royal family; the Palais Garnier, Paris' opulent opera house; and Colonna Palace, the 13th-century estate of one of Rome's prominent families. (The best part? Each location will open exclusively to your group.) For a taste of yet another cosmopolitan capital city with a rich history and modern offerings all its own, extend your tour and visit Madrid.

"In today's world of overtourism, where travelers are constantly battling crowds at major attractions, this tour across three popular European destinations offers something genuinely rare: intimate, private access to world-famous sites. Our travelers will have three iconic European landmarks completely to themselves. Windsor Castle, the Palais Garnier, and Colonna Palace will close their doors to the general public and open exclusively for our groups," added Kassis.

Grand Tour of Spain: Total Solar Eclipse

14 days (16 days with Barcelona extension)

Experience Spain's vibrant culture alongside a rare opportunity to see one of nature's greatest light shows – a total solar eclipse in Valencia. Spain's charismatic locals and cosmopolitan cities shine on this tour, which takes you from the museums of Madrid to the sugary sands of the Costa del Sol. Barcelona and Seville compete for the title of cultural capital, both boasting incredible art and architecture. Andalusia is a showcase of mosques, churches, and Moorish castles, and the culinary paradise of Valencia beckons with its inventive food and art scenes—and the extraordinary opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse. Want a taste of even more Mediterranean magic? Extend your trip to get even better acquainted with Barcelona.

Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Travel Tuesday Deals

To celebrate the spirit of savings during this holiday season, EF Go Ahead Tours is on a mission to help travelers see the world for less – so we just deepened the deals travelers can get on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. They include:

Black Friday day (11/28) : Save up to $1500 with exciting doorbuster and lightning deals throughout the day across our entire inventory of more than 200 trips that span the globe.

: Save up to $1500 with exciting doorbuster and lightning deals throughout the day across our entire inventory of more than 200 trips that span the globe. Cyber Monday 12/1 : Save up to 30% on tours

: Save up to 30% on tours Travel Tuesday 12/2 : Save up to 25% on tours

All deals and special offers for EF Go Ahead Tours are available here: https://www.goaheadtours.com/deals

About EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours offers more than 200 guided trips across six continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore. EF Go Ahead Tours is one of three tour operator brands within EF World Journeys, a leader in guided, experiential travel. EF World Journeys is part of EF Education First, a world leader in international education that has helped millions of people since 1965 learn a language, discover the world, or earn an academic degree.

SOURCE EF Go Ahead Tours