Calling All Townies, Visitors and Everyone in Between: Topgolf Boston-Canton Opens Nov. 3

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it will open its first Massachusetts venue on Friday, Nov. 3.

The Basics

The state’s first Topgolf venue will be located at 777 Dedham St. in Canton

What's Topgolf? A sports entertainment experience that features high-tech golf, food, drinks, music and a good time. Think of it as a place where anyone can participate in the game of golf in a relaxed environment. You'll take aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf's signature games like Angry Birds

What Topgolf isn't? A place where people get too hung up the bad shots – just call it a practice swing, and as long as you're having fun, you're winning at Topgolf.

About 20 miles from downtown Boston, the venue is located at 777 Dedham Street in the city of Canton.

This will be Topgolf's first venue in Massachusetts, marking its 84th outdoor venue in the U.S. and 94th globally.

The venue will employ roughly 400 Playmakers (aka employees) – think bay hosts, bartenders, ball picker upper people, etc.

It's Golf

Topgolf Boston-Canton will feature 90 outdoor climate-controlled (that means heated!) hitting bays spanning three levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players (aka guests).

The venue is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics to impress your friends.

Bonus: On Tuesdays, game play is half-off!

Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction.

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. That's why a full-service restaurant manned by executive chefs, 28-foot video wall, more than 200 HDTVs (ideal for watching the Pats or Red Sox), music and year-round family-friendly programming is just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

Private event rooms make the prime spot for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray: "Opening our first venue in Massachusetts is a huge milestone for us, and we can't wait to introduce our style of play to the Boston area. There's been a ton of excitement within the Topgolf family about this venue opening, and we're so excited to see it come to life."

Town of Canton Vice Chair John J. Connolly: "It is truly an honor to welcome the newest Topgolf venue in the northeast to our town of Canton. I've had the pleasure of working with many truly amazing people from Topgolf. This venue will be a huge benefit to our residents, with the creation of several hundred jobs. We look forward to working with Topgolf to ensure they are the premier entertainment destination in the Boston area and beyond."

For more info on Topgolf Boston-Canton, visit the venue's location page. Those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's career website.

