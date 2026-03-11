John Daly Finds New Home at Topgolf Augusta During Golf's Most Prestigious Event

WHAT TO EXPECT AT TOPGOLF AUGUSTA

Patrons and Players alike are invited to enjoy the post-tournament buzz alongside the two-time major champion as he hangs out in the comfort of Topgolf Augusta's all-weather bays (that means we operate rain or shine!). Come kick back on the outdoor VIP deck and enjoy an evening with golf's favorite renegade and the leader of nontraditional golf entertainment.

Players looking to take a few swings and enjoy game play while Daly is in the venue are encouraged to book a bay early to secure their spot. Patrons without a game play reservation are invited to grab a seat at Topgolf's full-service restaurant, bar and patio to watch the tournament highlights and enjoy nightly live music.

WHAT TO EXPECT NATIONWIDE

Topgolf is bringing the spirit of the tournament to Players across the country with limited-edition menu items available at venues nationwide April 7-12, 2026. Menu items will include Pimento Cheese Dip, BBQ Pork Sliders, Peach Ice Cream Cookie Skillet and an Azalea-themed cocktail — each priced between $5-7 as a nod to the tournament's iconic concession pricing.

Players partaking in game play during the tournament will have a chance to win a small purse (aka exclusive Topgolf merchandise) if they dispense a green ball in their bay. Here's the gist: Random ball dispensers at Topgolf venues will be stocked with special green golf balls from April 10-12. If a Player receives a green golf ball during game play, they'll be instructed to take the ball to the lobby to collect one of five prizes, including limited-edition t-shirts, hats and leather head covers, to name a few. Terms and conditions apply.

WHAT THEY SAID

Josh Belkin, Topgolf's SVP of Revenue Management and Player Engagement: "This prestigious week is one of the most exciting times in golf. Having John Daly spend his evenings with us – playing, connecting with fans and bringing his one-of-a-kind energy – is exactly the kind of unforgettable experience we love creating for our Players. And with our nationwide menu inspired by the tournament's iconic concession traditions, we're serving up that same spirit of celebration at Topgolf venues across the country."

John Daly, Professional Golfer and Two-Time Major Champion: "This week has always been about the fans as much as the golf, and I've spent a lot of great nights hanging out with them over the years. This time we're bringing that energy to Topgolf, where people can grab a drink, take some swings and just have a good time together. I'm looking forward to kicking back, meeting some folks and keeping the party going after the rounds."

Visit www.topgolf.com/tradition to learn more about the experiences available at Topgolf Augusta and nationwide. Follow @Topgolf on Instagram for real-time updates.

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, which are powered by industry-leading Toptracer technology, we're leading the charge of modern golf. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, space to host large events, and a vibe focused on more play for all. To learn more, plan an event or make plans to come play around, visit www.topgolf.com.

