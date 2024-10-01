Calling All Ugly Dogs! Mango Shotta Is Looking For America's Spookiest Pup To Be Its Next Spokesb*tch

In a fang-tastic blend of Halloween fun and commitment to shelter dogs, Mango Shotta is announcing its search for the "Scariest Spokesb*tch." This October, the brand is on the hunt for the spiciest-looking mutt to steal the spotlight and become the new face of the brand. The pup and its owner will win $20,000, a year's supply of Mango Shotta, a stash of jalapeno and mango dog toys, and the prestigious title of the official mascot of Mango Shotta. Plus, they'll enjoy a full year of featured highlights on Mango Shotta's Instagram account.

"We all have a soft spot for unique and unconventional pets that stand out from the pack, so we're excited to find the spiciest-looking mutt to become our new face and spokesb*tch," said Charley Costa, Brand Manager for Mango Shotta. "Our cherished Arturo, with his quirky skeleton look, perfectly represents the delightful and often overlooked pups that add a sweet and spicy twist to life—much like our Mango Shotta tequila. We're excited to raise awareness for these unique dogs and celebrate what makes them so special!"

To enter the search, participants should:

Snap a photo of their remarkably hideous dog dressed in a costume (store-bought or DIY—owner's choice!).

Bonus points will be awarded if the photo incorporates the color orange, though not required.

Photos should be submitted to www.MangoShottaSpokesDog.com now through October 22 . The new mascot and their owner will be notified on October 31 .

Speaking of October 31, in the true spirit of Halloween and giving back, Mango Shotta is also covering the adoption fees for 31 dogs in October in honor of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. Participants can enter for a chance to receive reimbursement for adoption fees (up to $300) via Venmo. To enter, participants should submit a receipt and a photo of their newly adopted dog (no costume required) to www.MangoShottaSpokesDog.com.

"Just like how mango and jalapeno make the perfect pair in Mango Shotta, we're all about celebrating your perfect match and new loyal companion to enjoy all of life's spicy sweetness," said Costa.

Mango Shotta isn't your run-of-the-mill tequila; it's inspired by the Mexican 'mangonada' recipe, where succulent mango meets spicy jalapeño and combines to create a whirlwind of flavor. Crafted with quality tequila and finished with a kick that wakes up your taste buds, Mango Shotta delivers a shot experience that's as thrilling as it is refreshing. And with an alcohol content of 26% ABV, it's the perfect libation for any occasion, whether you're making the perfect Mexican candy shots for friends before the Halloween party, enjoying movie night with roommates, or owning the dance floor 'till dawn.

Stay up to date on news and join Mango Shotta's pack by following along on Instagram @mangoshotta , and visit www.mangoshotta.com to find Mango Shotta near you.

About Mango Shotta

Inspired by the traditional Mexican "mangonada" recipe, Mango Shotta combines high-quality tequila with the sweet, fruity flavor of mango and the bold, spicy bite of jalapeño for a shot experience unlike any other. Mango and jalapeno flavors combine with savory spices to make Mango Shotta the drink that bites back. And, at 26% ABV Mango Shotta can be enjoyed throughout the day (or night) with friends. Join Mango Shotta's pack by following along on Instagram at @mangoshotta and learn more at www.mangoshotta.com

Please Drink Responsibly. Mango Shotta™. Tequila with Natural Flavors. 26% alc/vol. Sazerac Company, Louisville KY

SpokesDog Contest Abbreviated Rules

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal resident of fifty U.S. or D.C., age 21 or older. Registration begins at 12:00a ET 10/1/2024 and ends at 11:59p ET 10/22/2024. To enter, and for complete official rules including eligibility, prize descriptions and ARV, directly visit www.MangoShottaSpokesDog.com. Odds of winning based upon number of eligible entries received, skill of each entrant in photo submission, and decisions of judges. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. SPONSOR: Sazerac Company, Inc., Louisville, KY.

Sweepstakes Abbreviated Rules

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C., age 21 or older. Registration begins at 12:00a ET 10/1/2024 and ends at 11:59p ET 10/22/2024. To enter, and for complete official rules including eligibility, prize description and ARV, visit www.MangoShottaSpokesDog.com. Odds of winning based upon number of eligible entries received. Limit one prize award per person or household. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. SPONSOR: Sazerac Company, Inc., Louisville, KY.

SOURCE Sazerac