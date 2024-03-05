CALLING ALL YOUNG CREATORS: THE LEGO GROUP LAUNCHES FREE INTERACTIVE CREATIVITY WORKSHOPS TO ENCOURAGE PLAY WITHOUT LIMITS

ENFIELD, Conn., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to Play Unstoppable? The LEGO Group is proud to launch its latest series of free in-store and online workshops in partnership with pioneering creatives. Aimed at young creators aged 6-12, the workshops are focused on themes such as Entertainment, Space, Imagination and Gaming.

There are two ways that young creators can get involved:

Creativity Workshops – The first workshop will have an entertainment theme and will be held at select LEGO stores across North America on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21. This workshop allows young creators to celebrate their star power by building a photo frame within which they can display a picture of an achievement, friends, family or anything they want to celebrate. Store associates will be on hand to help guide the creators with their build. Tickets are free, but you need to book in advance at www.LEGO.com/Creativity-Workshops.

Creativity at Home – Online workshops hosted by creative innovators, starting with dancing sensation Dianne Buswell who will show you and your family how you can create fun LEGO builds to decorate your home – including a name sign, photo frame and jewelry stand. Available from today on www.LEGO.com/Creativity-Workshops.

Part of the LEGO Group's biggest and latest campaign, aimed at championing and standing up for girls' creativity, these workshops are the first in a series throughout the year. The following themes for the workshops include Space, Imagination and Gaming with more details to be announced throughout the year.

To watch online now and register for a free ticket to attend an in-store Creativity Workshop at a LEGO store near you, visit www.LEGO.com/Creativity-Workshops for more information.

About the LEGO Brand Retail Instore and Online Creativity Workshops

Aimed at young creators aged 6-12, the free workshops are focused on Entertainment, Space, Gaming, Dreams & Imaginations, and provide the freedom to create and play without limits.

The Creativity at Home Online Workshops feature inspiring talent including dancing sensation Dianne Buswell (as seen on your TV screens), Space Communicator Alexandra Doten (aka Astro Alexandra ) and gaming pioneer Kennedy (aka Cozy K). Each creator will host an online workshop at www.LEGO.com/Creativity-Workshops throughout the year where girls can be inspired to build and nurture creative confidence through the power of play and everyday language.

