Calling Team Candy Corn! BRACH’S® Unveils List of Top 20 U.S. States that Consume the Most of the Classic Halloween Treat

Additionally, Ferrara is introducing five new Halloween treats – including NERDS ® Candy Corn and BRACH'S Minions Candy Corn – for both candy corn fans and those who are on the fence, and announcing a partnership with CAMP, a leading experiential retailer, on a new IRL and virtual trick-or-treating experience.

Introducing Team Candy Corn

BRACH'S took a look at U.S. candy corn 1 sales of classic flavors including the BRACH'S Classic Candy Corn and BRACH'S Autumn Mix, which includes BRACH'S Classic Candy Corn, BRACH'S Harvest Corn and BRACH'S Mellowcreme® Pumpkins in one delectable bag, to determine the top 20 states where candy corn fans live. Members of Team Candy Corn can be found in:

1. California 11. Iowa



2. Texas 12. Kansas



3. Florida 13. Louisiana



4. New York 14. Maryland



5. Michigan 15. Massachusetts



6. Illinois 16. Arizona



7. Pennsylvania 17. Minnesota



8. North Carolina 18. Mississippi



9. Georgia 19. Kentucky



10. Indiana 20. Washington

Ferrara also identified the five states where residents may not have joined "Team Candy Corn" quite yet:

1. Alabama



2. Hawaii



3. Nebraska



4. Vermont



5. Wisconsin

"Candy corn has been a Halloween staple for more than half a century," said Mariah Havens, Director of Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara. "But we also know that candy corn is one of the most divisive seasonal treats and there are some people who don't enjoy it (I'm looking at you, Nebraskans and Wisconsinites). We want everyone to be on Team Candy Corn, which is why we introduced incredible, unexpected alternatives this year, including NERDS Candy Corn and BRACH'S Minions Candy Corn. Now, there's a candy corn for everyone."

Unveiling the Latest in Candy Corn and Other Halloween Treats

From two new candy corn treats to a first-ever individually wrapped treat bag from Black Forest® and Keebler®, Ferrara's lineup for the 2021 Halloween season includes:

NERDS Candy Corn provides candy-coated shells wrapped around soft and chewy NERDS fruity centers for a one-of-a-kind experience, with flavors including grape shells with strawberry/grape filling, strawberry-lemon shells with blue raspberry/fruit punch filling, blue raspberry shells with blue raspberry/fruit punch filling, orange shells with cherry/watermelon filling and watermelon shells with cherry/watermelon filling.

provides candy-coated shells wrapped around soft and chewy NERDS fruity centers for a one-of-a-kind experience, with flavors including grape shells with strawberry/grape filling, strawberry-lemon shells with blue raspberry/fruit punch filling, blue raspberry shells with blue raspberry/fruit punch filling, orange shells with cherry/watermelon filling and watermelon shells with cherry/watermelon filling. BRACH'S Minions Candy Corn combines the flavors of banana, blue raspberry and vanilla and is inspired by the upcoming 2022 Minions movie.

combines the flavors of banana, blue raspberry and vanilla and is inspired by the upcoming 2022 movie. NERDS Halloween Gummy Clusters features the popular poppable, crunchy, gummy candy in festive themed packaging.

features the popular poppable, crunchy, gummy candy in festive themed packaging. NERDS Fun Size Treat Bag fills one variety bag with three NERDS favorites: NERDS Gummy Clusters pouches, Big Chewy NERDS treat-sized bags and grape and strawberry mini boxes.

fills one variety bag with three NERDS favorites: NERDS Gummy Clusters pouches, Big Chewy NERDS treat-sized bags and grape and strawberry mini boxes. Black Forest Gummy Bears & Keebler Fudge Stripes Minis Cookies combines juicy Black Forest gummy bears and beloved Keebler Fudge Stripe™ Minis Cookies in one bag for the ultimate candy-cookie trick-or-treat pack.

Online and IRL Trick-or-Treating Experience with CAMP , The Family Experience Company Stores

With Halloween expected to look and feel different once again this year, Ferrara partnered with CAMP to create "Ferrara's Sweet & Scary Neighborhood," an immersive digital experience for families. Starting tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 1, families can log onto Halloween.Camp.com and click on a different candy-themed "door" every day of the month to discover a new game designed to get families into the Halloween spirit. From a SweeTARTS® Memory Game to a NERDS Spot the Difference challenge, these fun activities give families a chance to win big prizes, including the ultimate candy haul – a year's supply of Ferrara candy and cookie treats.

At CAMP's physical locations in the New York-area (5th Avenue, Brooklyn, Columbus Circle and Hudson Yards), Dallas, and Norwalk, CT, families will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat in person. CAMP's "Counselors" will greet guests with silly treat-themed riddles and challenges and will be rewarded with Ferarra treats.

"With families looking for new ways to enjoy Halloween this year, we're thrilled to partner with Ferrara this season," said Tiffany Markofsky, CAMP's Chief Communications Officer. "CAMP helps families answer the question: 'What Should We Do Today?' and Ferrara's brands are synonymous with Halloween, making them the perfect partner for our trick-or-treating experience while providing families with fun the entire month of October no matter where they are."

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.



About CAMP

CAMP is a Family Experience Company that helps answer the question, "What should we do today?" through a unique combination of retail and media. Launched in December of 2018, CAMP operates six retail locations in New York, Texas and Connecticut and serves families everywhere via its digital platforms. For more information go to camp.com.

