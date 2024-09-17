The perfectly imperfect, poppable treats fans know and love are now available in Grape Strawberry Blitz and Berry Punch Rush flavors

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Football is in full swing and NERDS® candy is celebrating with even more crunchy, gummy goodness for fans to enjoy, debuting two limited-time Gummy Clusters flavors: Grape Strawberry Blitz and Berry Punch Rush. The latest offerings will encourage fans to "unleash their senses", taking them on a joyful, flavor-filled, multi-sensorial experience – delivering an exciting combination of crunchy and gummy in every bite. Whether you're hosting a game day watch party, out and about, or at a tailgate, they make for the perfect treat.

The Sweetest Rivalry in Football: NERDS® Debuts Two New Limited-Time Gummy Clusters™ Flavors and a Chance to Win Epic Tailgate Essentials

Available now at retailers nationwide, NERDS Gummy Clusters™ Grape Strawberry Blitz and Berry Punch Rush flavors feature new packaging with the iconic NERDS characters fans know and love, now sporting classic football helmets.

"What a year it has been for the NERDS Gummy Clusters brand. The candy has been everywhere in consumers' cultural zeitgeist," said Joey Rath, NERDS Brand Director, Ferrara. "We have seen social media conversations asking if there will be new flavors, from everyday consumers to professional athletes, influencers, and more. We answered the call and couldn't be more excited to bring to life these new limited-time flavors. You can be the ultimate champion of the season if you bring NERDS Gummy Clusters to your next game day watch party."

The new NERDS Gummy Clusters candy take on a fun play into the world of football with "rival" flavors, featuring an all-star flavor up against a rookie flavor. Grape Strawberry Blitz honors the original and iconic flavor combination NERDS candy is known for in its classic dual chamber box, taking fans on a multisensorial experience now available in Gummy Clusters. Its "rival" rookie flavor – Berry Punch Rush – features a new, delicious, and exciting raspberry, cherry, and punch flavor combination.

Make The Rivalry Sweeter This Season

Sports are made for rivalries – and sports rivalries are born through the emotional rollercoaster of a triumphant, last-minute victory, or an agonizing defeat. There is nothing more tenacious than rivalries on the gridiron, and there's no better game day treat than NERDS Gummy Clusters candy.

Are you team Grape Strawberry Blitz or team Berry Punch Rush? This fall, NERDS is bringing all rival fanbases together over their two delicious, limited-time flavor packs of Gummy Clusters candy through its Make the Rivalry Sweeter sweepstakes*. Now through March 1, 2025, NERDS is giving football fans the chance to level up their unique game day experience.

Fans can visit nerdsgameday.com for a chance to win an epic tailgate party – a cash prize plus premium tailgating essentials, like grills, a flat-screen TV, speakers, up to a one-year supply of NERDS Gummy Clusters candy, and more!

Grape Strawberry Blitz and Berry Punch Rush Availability

NERDS Gummy Clusters Grape Strawberry Blitz and Berry Punch Rush are available in stores now nationwide for a limited time, coming in 8 oz., 5 oz., and 3. oz packs, with a suggested retail price of $4.99 (8oz.), $2.99 (5 oz.), and $2.49 (3oz.). Prices may vary by location.

To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about the NERDS product portfolio, visit www.nerdscandy.com and follow @NerdsCandy on TikTok and Instagram.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC who are 18+. Begins 9/1/24 at 12:00 AM EST and ends 3/1/25 at 11:59 PM EST. Void where prohibited. ARV: $25,000. Text NERDS to 811811, or visit https://www.NerdsGameDay.com for free entry & prize details and Official Rules. Odds depend on # of eligible entries. Limit: one (1) entry per person per day & ten (10) entries for the entire promotion period. By texting NERDS to 811811 you consent to receive text messages pertaining to this promotion only, via automated telephone dialing system to the number you provided from Snipp Interactive. Text HELP for help or STOP to stop. *Message and data rates may apply. Sponsor: Ferrara Candy Co., 404 W Harrison St., #650, Chicago, IL 60607. Carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages.

About NERDS®

NERDS is the playful and fun-to-eat candy brand with a variety of delicious, crunchy, chewy, and gummy options: Original NERDS candy including the iconic dual-flavored box, NERDS Ropes, Big Chewy NERDS… and now NERDS Gummy Clusters™. The original iconic box couples two complementary flavors with dual chambers, allowing candy lovers to pour out perfectly imperfect pieces of pure delight. NERDS Ropes give fans a chewy, fruity string packed with crunchy, sweet NERDS, and Big Chewy NERDS and Sour Big Chewy NERDS have a crunch that surrounds a chewy center. The NERDS Gummy Clusters have tangy, crunchy, NERDS clustered around a sweet gummy center for a poppable tasty bite.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States and Brazil, with global sales in more than 40 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 8,000 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 30+ popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 67 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori products under brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100 in Brazil. Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations in North America, Brazil, China, and Thailand that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. Ferrara is a privately held, Ferrero-related company.

Learn more at www.ferrara.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

