CallRail Connects Voice Assist to HubSpot, Bringing Real-time Customer Context to Every Call

Voice Assist uses CRM data to recognize callers instantly and achieve personalized human-like conversations

ATLANTA, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CallRail, the AI-powered lead engagement platform, today announced updates to its HubSpot integration, a HubSpot-certified AI voice assistant to access CRM data in real time before the phone conversation begins. By leveraging CRM data from the start of a call, Voice Assist now delivers faster, more personalized conversations that build on past interactions. Businesses can rest assured that every customer interaction will feel seamless, familiar and connected. All without human intervention.

With this major integration enhancement, Voice Assist instantly recognizes returning callers and delivers the most relevant conversations from the moment it answers. If a contact match is found within your HubSpot CRM, the voice assistant can:

CallRail, the AI-powered lead engagement platform, today announced updates to its HubSpot integration. Post this

Delight return callers with personalized greetings.

Provide faster service by skipping questions already known in your CRM.

Deepen trust with contextual conversations that pick up where they left off.

The result is a more natural, human-like experience that further builds relationships with callers by deepening personalization and thus loyalty. If no match is found, Voice Assist simply continues the conversation as usual, capturing the information it needs without missing a beat. In addition, HubSpot users can automatically capture caller intake details and call summaries from Voice Assist directly in their CRM, ensuring records stay accurate, up to date, and complete for both new and existing leads.

Closing the "Memory Gap" in AI Voice Conversations

With the explosion of CRM's like Hubspot, customers increasingly expect to be recognized and for the conversation to have prior context. By having to explain who they are and their needs, again, momentum drops and frustration increases, directly impacting a business's authority, conversion and revenue. Voice Assist's integration with HubSpot eliminates the memory gap, enabling businesses to recognize customers instantly and provide natural conversations that turn more callers into revenue around the clock.

"Customers shouldn't have to start over every time they call. When a business recognizes you instantly and continues the conversation with context, it creates the trust and familiarity that's often missing from AI experiences today," said Madelyn Wing, VP of Partnerships of CallRail. "With Voice Assist and HubSpot working together, every call can feel like a natural continuation, not an awkward restart, so customers can feel known, teams feel confident, and businesses can deliver a more personal, on-brand experience from the first hello."

Driving Better Experiences and Better Outcomes

Imagine a returning customer calls in and is recognized instantly, no repetition, no friction, just a seamless conversation that picks up where it left off. They get what they need without retracing steps, feel understood, and move confidently toward a decision. Whether it's an after-hours inquiry, an overflow call, or a long-lapsed lead reconnecting, Voice Assist ensures every interaction feels familiar, intuitive, and human, turning more conversations into conversions without adding strain on your team.

"Businesses rely on their CRM to store critical context about their customers, and the value is amplified when that context is used in real time across their tools," said Angela O'Dowd, Global Vice President, Partner Ecosystem. "By enabling Voice Assist to access rich customer context at the start of every call, businesses can provide better customer experiences and drive stronger outcomes."

For more information or to learn how these capabilities can transform your customer interactions and drive your business forward, visit callrail.com/integrations/hubspot.

About CallRail

CallRail is the lead engagement platform that makes it easy for businesses to attract more leads, convert more customers, and optimize their marketing. Serving more than 225,000 businesses worldwide, CallRail's AI-powered solutions help businesses attribute each call, text, chat, and form to their marketing journey, use insights from their conversations to better understand their buyers, and eliminate missed opportunities with AI that can handle lead interactions 24/7.

CallRail has grown from the G2 top-rated inbound call tracking solution to include Form Tracking, Premium Conversation Intelligence™, and Voice Assist. CallRail's award-winning platform integrates with dozens of leading marketing and sales software, and offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. For more information, visit http://www.callrail.com.

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