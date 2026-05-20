CallRail Marks 15 Years of Innovation and Customer Confidence

Move to New Atlanta Beltline Headquarters Signals Next Chapter of Growth

ATLANTA, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen years after launching in Atlanta, CallRail now serves more than 225,000 businesses worldwide and has expanded beyond its call tracking roots to help businesses and marketing agencies connect the dots between their campaigns, conversations, and customer growth.

What began as a platform to help small and midsize businesses identify which marketing efforts generated phone calls has grown into a broader suite of tools for tracking and converting leads, as well as surfacing insights from customer interactions across calls, texts, forms, chats, and AI-led conversations.

For fifteen years, CallRail has been building AI into the tools businesses use to manage leads — long before it became a mainstream priority. That commitment is reflected in products like Premium Conversation Intelligence™ and, most recently, Voice Assist. It's also evident in the market response: for eight consecutive years, CallRail has been G2's top-rated inbound call tracking provider, and Voice Assist earned G2's Best ROI badge for AI Voice Assistants in its first year on the market, reinforcing the confidence customers continue to place in the platform.

Today, CallRail supports businesses across a range of industries, helping them track leads, respond to customer inquiries more effectively and use conversion insights to measure and optimize marketing performance. The platform helps businesses manage more than 300 million leads annually. And with more than 75 native integrations with marketing and customer platforms, rich conversation data from every lead can flow where it matters most, ensuring an optimal customer experience.

"Fifteen years ago, we set out to solve a simple but important problem: helping businesses understand which marketing efforts drive results," said Marc Ginsberg, CEO of CallRail. "As our customers' needs have evolved, we've continued to build tools that help businesses better understand and respond to leads across every interaction, ultimately allowing them to invest their marketing dollars with more confidence."

Continuing to Grow in Atlanta

CallRail occupied its current headquarters when the company had roughly 25 employees. With headcount now approaching 300, the company plans to relocate to 725 Ponce de Leon Avenue in early 2027. The move will provide additional space to support future growth and evolving workplace needs.

Situated along the Atlanta Beltline, the new office will provide employees with greater access to transit, restaurants, and surrounding neighborhood amenities while creating more opportunities for in-person connection and team gatherings.

"We wanted a space that better reflects how our teams work together today," added Ginsberg. "The new headquarters gives us the opportunity to create an environment that supports our employees while keeping us connected to the energy and growth happening across Atlanta."

About CallRail

CallRail is the lead engagement platform that makes it easy for businesses to attract more leads, convert more customers, and optimize their marketing. Serving more than 225,000 businesses worldwide, CallRail's AI-powered solutions help businesses attribute each call, text, chat, and form to their marketing journey, use insights from their conversations to better understand their buyers, and eliminate missed opportunities with AI that can handle lead interactions 24/7.

CallRail has grown from the G2 top-rated inbound call tracking solution to include Form Tracking, Premium Conversation Intelligence™ and Voice Assist. CallRail's award-winning platform integrates with dozens of leading marketing and sales software, and offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. For more information, visit http://www.callrail.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Madelyn Santaloci

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SOURCE CallRail