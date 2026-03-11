CallRail Expands Voice Assist Real-Time Scheduling Capabilities with Addition of Google Calendar Integration

Voice Assist checks Google Calendar availability and schedules meetings in real time, helping a broad range of businesses convert callers instantly.

ATLANTA, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CallRail, the AI-powered lead engagement platform, announced today a new integration between its AI voice agent, Voice Assist, and Google Calendar that enables businesses to automatically schedule appointments during phone calls handled by Voice Assist.

This marks the second major scheduling integration for the AI agent this year, following the recently announced integration with Calendly. With this new integration, Voice Assist can check Google Calendar availability and book meetings instantly, helping businesses convert inbound calls into confirmed appointments without requiring staff involvement.

Turning Missed Calls Into More Revenue

For many businesses, missed calls and slow responses lead to lost revenue. Approximately 28% of business calls go unanswered, and more than 70% of customers choose the first company to respond, making responsiveness essential to driving revenue.

By integrating Google Calendar with Voice Assist, businesses can make it easy for potential customers to turn interest into action instantly. When a customer calls, the AI voice agent can answer immediately, collect key details, qualify and score the lead, provide business service details, check calendar availability, and schedule an appointment directly on a business's Google Calendar, all while staff are away from the phone tending to their business.

"Speed-to-lead is everything for small businesses," said Ryan Johnson, Chief Product Officer at CallRail. "When someone calls, they're ready to take action. By connecting Voice Assist directly to Google Calendar, which is widely used by our customers, even more businesses can instantly turn that interest into a confirmed appointment, without worrying about staffing, missed calls, or manual scheduling."

Real-Time Scheduling That Converts Calls Into Customers

Appointment scheduling is one of the most common reasons customers call businesses, accounting for roughly 20% of inbound calls. At the same time, leads are 6.4x more likely to engage with Voice Assist than voicemail, according to CallRail data. Additional benefits include:

For Businesses: Convert More Calls With Less Manual Work

Instant Appointment Booking : Voice Assist checks Google Calendar availability and schedules meetings in real time during inbound calls.

: Voice Assist checks Google Calendar availability and schedules meetings in real time during inbound calls. 24/7 Lead Conversion, Not Just Capture : Voice Assist doesn't just record caller details, it converts leads to appointments, even outside business hours or while staff is away from the phones.

: Voice Assist doesn't just record caller details, it converts leads to appointments, even outside business hours or while staff is away from the phones. Simplifies operations: This new integration reduces the need for staff to manually coordinate appointments.

For Callers: A Faster Way to Secure an Appointment

Immediate Assistance : Callers can connect with an AI voice assistant and receive help instantly, rather than reaching voicemail.

: Callers can connect with an AI voice assistant and receive help instantly, rather than reaching voicemail. Effortless Scheduling : Qualified callers can book appointments live without navigating complex booking systems.

: Qualified callers can book appointments live without navigating complex booking systems. A Better Customer Experience: Faster responses help customers get the help they need when they need it.

"Voice Assist continues to evolve into a true AI-powered conversion engine for our customers," Johnson added. "By giving it new capabilities like live scheduling, we're helping businesses automate more of the work that turns leads into revenue, so their teams can focus on delivering a great customer experience."

The Google Calendar integration is available to all Voice Assist customers. For more information, visit www.callrail.com/integrations/google-calendar.

About CallRail

CallRail is the lead engagement platform that makes it easy for businesses to attract more leads, convert more customers, and optimize their marketing. Serving more than 225,000 businesses worldwide, CallRail's AI-powered solutions help businesses attribute each call, text, chat and form to their marketing journey, use insights from their conversations to better understand their buyers, and eliminate missed opportunities with AI that can handle lead interactions 24/7.

CallRail has grown from the G2 top-rated inbound call tracking solution to include Form Tracking, Conversation Intelligence®, Premium Conversation Intelligence™, Convert Assist and Voice Assist. CallRail's award-winning platform integrates with dozens of leading marketing and sales software, and offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. For more information, visit http://www.callrail.com.

