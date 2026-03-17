CallRail Is First in Its Category to Achieve ISO 42001 Certification for Responsible AI Practices

Independent audit validates CallRail's Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS), setting a new benchmark for transparency, risk management, and ethical AI oversight

ATLANTA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CallRail, the AI-powered lead engagement platform, today announced the successful completion of ISO 42001 certification for its Voice AI (Voice Assist) product. CallRail is the first in its category to achieve this global standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS), putting it among the top 0.2% of global companies for verified AI governance.

As AI adoption accelerates, governance, transparency, ethics, and accountability have become mission-critical. By obtaining ISO 42001 certification, CallRail furthers its commitment to trust, providing independent validation that its AI systems are built, deployed, and monitored within a rigorous framework of ethical guardrails, continuous risk assessment, and operational oversight.

While many providers claim AI safety, CallRail now offers third-party proof. "We aren't just participating in the AI revolution; we're defining how it should be managed," said Kurdeen Karim, Sr Director of IT and Infrastructure at CallRail. "This milestone proves our approach is disciplined and human-centric. By institutionalizing these 'safety rails' now, we are future-proofing our platform and enabling faster, safer innovation for our customers."

Removing the "Black Box" from AI

ISO 42001 is the first international standard specifically designed to govern AIMS. The certification required an extensive independent audit of CallRail's AI governance framework, validating that its processes meet strict global standards for risk management, data oversight, and lifecycle monitoring.

By providing independent auditors full visibility into our AI's architecture, we offer a blueprint for how our models reach their conclusions. This ensures that every insight CallRail generates is rooted in ethical accountability, giving customers the confidence that their data is handled with integrity and that our models are built to be fair, explainable, and human-centered.

Rather than focusing on a single product feature, the certification validates CallRail's company-wide AI governance framework, including:

Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS): A centralized structure governing how AI is designed, tested, deployed, and continuously monitored.

A centralized structure governing how AI is designed, tested, deployed, and continuously monitored. Systemic Risk and Impact Assessments: A repeatable process to evaluate models for potential bias, privacy risks, and unintended harm before deployment.

A repeatable process to evaluate models for potential bias, privacy risks, and unintended harm before deployment. Data Governance and Traceability Controls: Strict oversight of data quality, sourcing, and security across model training and evaluation.

Strict oversight of data quality, sourcing, and security across model training and evaluation. Human-in-the-Loop Oversight: Built-in mechanisms ensuring human accountability and intervention in AI decision-making processes.

Together, these controls reduce "black box" concerns, giving customers full visibility into how AI-driven insights are generated.

A Competitive Differentiator in a Volatile AI Landscape

"There is no doubt that AI is unlocking powerful and even superhuman new capabilities and insights," said Marc Ginsberg, CEO of CallRail. "However, as AI becomes foundational to business growth, it must be managed responsibly and securely. Achieving ISO 42001 demonstrates that our customers can count on us, and our systems meet the highest global standards for transparency and accountability."

ISO 42001 builds on CallRail's existing SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance, extending its legacy of trust into the AI era.

For more information about CallRail's AI governance practices, visit callrail.com/security.

About CallRail

CallRail is the lead engagement platform that makes it easy for businesses to attract more leads, convert more customers, and optimize their marketing. Serving more than 225,000 businesses worldwide, CallRail's AI-powered solutions help businesses attribute each call, text, chat, and form to their marketing journey, use insights from their conversations to better understand their buyers, and eliminate missed opportunities with AI that can handle lead interactions 24/7.

CallRail has grown from the G2 top-rated inbound call tracking solution to include Form Tracking, Conversation Intelligence®, Premium Conversation Intelligence™, Convert Assist, and Voice Assist. CallRail's award-winning platform integrates with dozens of leading marketing and sales software, and offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. For more information, visit http://www.callrail.com.

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SOURCE CallRail