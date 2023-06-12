Calls For Compliance Convergence Driving EU-Wide e-Invoice Adoption

News provided by

Unimaze

12 Jun, 2023, 02:00 ET

Fraud and Financial Mismanagement Prompting Calls For More Robust Compliance Software e-invoicing Becoming A 'Business Critical' Solution As Automation Accelerates

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital transformation becomes a key business concern for companies of all sizes, it's increasingly clear that e-invoicing is playing a critical role in cross-border commerce and compliance among those operating in EU Member States. 

According to recent research, in 2020 more than €93 billion was lost in EU VAT revenues – primarily as a result of fraud, financial mismanagement, and inadequate tax collection systems.

As a result, e-invoicing is now seen as a key initiative in an EU-wide move to rectify processes, and recuperate losses – in line with an ambitious digitally-focused compliance agenda.

"The adoption of initiatives like e-invoicing are less about 'pandering to technology' and more about embracing the changing economic landscape," says Einar Geir Jónsson, CEO, Unimaze, an e-invoicing software specialist.

"The EU is clearly leading the charge, but other European countries are also following suit. Other nations are too: not just as a show of 'regulatory solidarity', but as a way of reducing admin and compliance costs, and ensuring that businesses can operate more seamlessly and profitably on a global scale."

While e-invoicing is mandatory for government- and B2G transactions across many EU countries – including Germany, the Netherlands or Slovenia – it's quickly becoming the norm in B2B and even B2C commerce too.

In the EU, it's thought that e-invoicing could curb VAT fraud by some €11 billion a year; and cut compliance expenditure by over €40 billion across the next decade.

However, as more and more businesses actively explore the benefits of automation, AI and ML; the demand for more streamlined, scalable, user-friendly services continues.

This is where cloud-based software solutions – like Unimaze's suite of e-invoicing tools – can add real value to any business's bottom line.

"Unimaze offers ERP providers a readymade solution: one that reduces complexity and helps their end-users make a seamless transition to e-invoicing. They can go paperless, automate processes, increase both speed and efficiency – whilst meeting the demands of a changing compliance landscape," explains Gunnar Már Peterseon, CFO, Origo – a Unimaze partner vendor.

Unimaze, based in Reykjavik, Iceland, was founded in 2003. Today, the company serves more than 30 000 businesses around the world, working closely with ERP systems providers in automating e-procurement and e-invoicing services.

Video/photo material: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvIpD2MAqck&ab_channel=Unimaze

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095434/Unimaze_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Unimaze

Also from this source

Les appels à la convergence en matière de mise en conformité stimulent l'adoption de la facturation électronique à l'échelle de l'UE

Forderungen nach Konvergenz bei der Einhaltung von Vorschriften treiben EU-weite Einführung elektronischer Rechnungen an

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.