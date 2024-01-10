CALPORTLAND® RECOGNIZED BY WILDLIFE HABITAT COUNCIL FOR ENVIRONMENTAL EXCELLENCE

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CalPortland facilities in southern California recently achieved Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) Conservation Certification for their pollinator-friendly garden habitats at the El Segundo Ready Mix Plant and the Crestmore Center for Technical Excellence in Jurupa Valley.

Wildlife Habitat Council Certification Crestmore Center of Technical Excellence pollinator garden

The conservation program at El Segundo and Crestmore support both facility's unique local landscape, including the pollinators that inhabit these areas. The establishment of pollinator-friendly gardens stands as a testament to CalPortland's innovative approach to environmental sustainability. These carefully designed gardens serve as vital green spaces for local pollinator species, providing essential resources such as nectar, pollen, and shelter. The conservation program also includes educational events for both employees and local youth programs fostering environmental awareness and engagement within the community.

"The El Segundo Ready Mix Plant and Crestmore Center for Technical Excellence are recognized as meeting the strict requirements of WHC Conservation Certification," said Margaret O'Gorman, President, WHC. "Companies achieving WHC Conservation Certification, like CalPortland, are environmental leaders, voluntarily managing their lands to support sustainable ecosystems and the communities that surround them."

"CalPortland remains committed to providing a resilient and sustainable environment for generations to come." said Allen Hamblen, CalPortland President & CEO. "We are proud to receive WHC Conservation Certification at our Crestmore and El Segundo sites which reflects our employees personal and professional commitment to protecting our natural resources while beautifying our communities."

At the El Segundo Plant and Crestmore facility, CalPortland's pursuit of WHC Conservation Certification reflects a broader organizational commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. The recognition not only honors past achievements but also encourages a continuous cycle of improvement.

About WHC

WHC promotes and certifies habitat conservation and management on corporate lands through partnerships and education. WHC Certification programs take corporate sustainability goals and objectives and translate them into tangible and measurable on-the-ground actions. Through a focus on building collaboration for conservation with corporate employees, other conservation organizations, government agencies and community members, WHC programs focus on healthy ecosystems and connected communities. WHC-assisted wildlife habitat and conservation education programs are found in 48 states and 24 countries. www.wildlifehc.org

About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Summerlin, Nevada. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com.

