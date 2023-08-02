Calvac Paving Completes an Extensive Asphalt Repair Project at Poppy Ridge Golf Course in Livermore, California

News provided by

Calvac Paving

02 Aug, 2023, 13:52 ET

Calvac Paving Won the Bid to Repair Significant Amounts of the Road Leading to the Golf Course and the Parking Lot

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Garson, CEO of Calvac Paving, is pleased to announce that the company completed an extensive asphalt repair project at Poppy Ridge Golf Course in Livermore, California.

To read more about the project, please visit https://www.calvacpaving.com/bay-area-golf-course-asphalt-repair/.

As Garson noted, the team from Calvac Paving is highly experienced in asphalt repair. After bidding on the project at Poppy Ridge Golf Course, and learning Calvac Paving had been awarded the project, the team got to work on the extensive repairs.

Large areas of the asphalt encompassing the road leading to the golf course needed to be rehabbed, along with the parking lot. In addition, Garson noted, Calvac Paving resealed and restriped the parking area and drive entrance.

The project required excavating the failed asphalt and recompacting the subgrade beneath the asphalt paving," Garson said, adding that this process helps ensure that the asphalt is strong, flexible and dense within and between the layers.

"Once the subgrade and the lifts had been individually compacted, we provided two coats of Reed and Graham's OverKote, an asphalt emulsion seal for asphalt which incorporates a latex additive. This step gives a smooth, finished appearance to the asphalt, adds surface resiliency and increases water and dust resistance, extending the operational lifespan of the asphalt."

Garson said the staff and patrons of Poppy Ridge Golf Course were extremely cooperative and understanding of Calvac Paving's schedule, and that the project went very smoothly. In all, the team worked on more than 4,000 square feet of surface area.

In fact, things went so well, Poppy Ridge Golf Course has already recommended Calvac Paving for similar projects, which Garson said he and his team are looking forward to working on in the future.

"Calvac Paving has been serving the Bay Area since 1972, and we're proud to bring the same great results to every project we work on," Garson said.

About Calvac Paving:

Calvac Paving is a woman-owned, full-service asphalt and concrete maintenance company that has been serving the greater Bay Area since 1974. For more information, please visit http://www.calvacpaving.com/

SOURCE Calvac Paving

