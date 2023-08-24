Owner Tami Adam Said Receiving the Certification was a Celebrated Victory for Calvac Paving and its Clients

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tami Adam, Owner of Calvac Paving, is pleased to announce that her company has been officially certified as a Woman-Owned Small Business with both the federal and state governments.

To read more about the certification and what it means for Calvac Paving and its clients, please visit https://www.calvacpaving.com/calvac-paving-is-officially-certified-as-a-woman-owned-small-business/ .

As Owner Tami Adam noted, the process to become certified as a Woman-Owned Small Business was demanding and comprehensive.

"There are strict regulations and guidelines you must follow to become certified, and I am proud that Calvac was able to achieve this status," she said, adding that the certification is a welcomed accomplishment for the industry and her clients.

"I know that in California, as well as nationally, most businesses needing our services also have quotas they need to fill with regards to bidding and contracting with small businesses. This is just another service Calvac Paving can offer its customers."

While the recent certification as a Woman-Owned Small Business is not the focus for Calvac Paving's visibility and growth—the company's outstanding reputation for almost 50 years speaks for itself—Tami is excited to connect with other WOSBs.

"I am always looking for new ways to better myself and Calvac and now have the opportunity to learn from other SBAs. I am also excited to learn through continuous seminars, meetings and conferences now available as a WOSB," she said, adding that she has already especially enjoyed numerous networking opportunities.

"In turn, we can offer to others the opportunity to learn from Calvac's extensive experience."

About the Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contract program:

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration website, the Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contract Program (WOSB program) is to help provide a level playing field for women business owners. The federal government limits competition for certain contracts to businesses that participate in the WOSB Program.

These contracts are specific industries where WOSBs are underrepresented. SBA maintains a list of those eligible industries and their NAICS codes.

Getting certified as a WOSB Federal Contract Program participant makes a business eligible to compete for federal contracts set aside for the program.

To be eligible for the WOSB Federal Contract program, a business must at a minimum:

Be a small business according to SBA size standards

Be at least 51% owned and controlled by women who are U.S. citizens

Have women manage day-to-day operations who also make long-term decisions

About Calvac Paving:

Calvac Paving is a woman-owned, full-service asphalt and concrete maintenance company that has been serving the greater Bay Area since 1974. For more information, please visit http://www.calvacpaving.com/

