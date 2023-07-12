Calvac Paving is Currently Hiring for Two Positions

Calvac Paving is Seeking Applicants for an Experienced CDL Class A Truck Driver, and an Estimator/Sales Consultant

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Garson, CEO of Calvac Paving, is pleased to announce that they are currently hiring for two positions: an experienced CDL Class A Truck Driver, and an Estimator/Sales Consultant who is competent and familiar with asphalt and concrete maintenance.

As Garson noted, the main responsibilities for the CDL Class A Truck Driver position include:

Maintain truck log according to state and federal regulations

Maintain all paperwork

Maintain constant contact with Foreman to receive pickup and/or delivery instructions and keep them informed of any safety issues.

Inspect truck equipment and supplies such as tires, lights, brakes, gas, oil, and water to ensure road worthiness.

Must have knowledge and conduct maintenance of single and multi-rear axle trucks meeting the requirement for California Commercial Driver's Licensing to include general knowledge of laws and regulations.

People who apply for the position must have a number of qualifications, including:

Must have a current and valid Commercial Driver's License for the State of California

High School diploma or equivalent is required.

Some knowledge of computers is necessary and good communications skills are required for dealing with customers, sales people, contractors, and shop personnel.

The main responsibilities for the Estimator/Sales Consultant position include:

Target potential and existing clients and develop relationships to acquire new opportunities

Assess potential jobs to determine price, planning, and development of proposed bids

Coordinate with accounting, production, and management to provide the highest quality product and level of service

Partner with production to achieve the highest level of profitability and customer satisfaction

Engage with clients and gather first-hand information via site visits, formal and informal meetings, lunches, etc.

The required skills for the position include:

Project management experience in paving, concrete and seal coating applications. The ability to work under pressure to meet goals, budgets, and deadlines

Ability to communicate effectively with clients, subcontractors, and vendors.

To learn more about the two positions and their responsibilities and qualifications, please visit https://www.calvacpaving.com/cdl-class-a-truck-driver-based-in-san-jose-ca/ and https://www.calvacpaving.com/estimator-sales-consultant-asphalt-and-concrete-paving/ .

About Calvac Paving:

Calvac Paving is a woman-owned, full-service asphalt and concrete maintenance company that has been serving the greater Bay Area since 1974. For more information, please visit http://www.calvacpaving.com/

