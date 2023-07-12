Calvac Paving is Currently Hiring for Two Positions
12 Jul, 2023, 15:47 ET
Calvac Paving is Seeking Applicants for an Experienced CDL Class A Truck Driver, and an Estimator/Sales Consultant
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Garson, CEO of Calvac Paving, is pleased to announce that they are currently hiring for two positions: an experienced CDL Class A Truck Driver, and an Estimator/Sales Consultant who is competent and familiar with asphalt and concrete maintenance.
As Garson noted, the main responsibilities for the CDL Class A Truck Driver position include:
- Maintain truck log according to state and federal regulations
- Maintain all paperwork
- Maintain constant contact with Foreman to receive pickup and/or delivery instructions and keep them informed of any safety issues.
- Inspect truck equipment and supplies such as tires, lights, brakes, gas, oil, and water to ensure road worthiness.
- Must have knowledge and conduct maintenance of single and multi-rear axle trucks meeting the requirement for California Commercial Driver's Licensing to include general knowledge of laws and regulations.
People who apply for the position must have a number of qualifications, including:
- Must have a current and valid Commercial Driver's License for the State of California
- High School diploma or equivalent is required.
- Some knowledge of computers is necessary and good communications skills are required for dealing with customers, sales people, contractors, and shop personnel.
The main responsibilities for the Estimator/Sales Consultant position include:
- Target potential and existing clients and develop relationships to acquire new opportunities
- Assess potential jobs to determine price, planning, and development of proposed bids
- Coordinate with accounting, production, and management to provide the highest quality product and level of service
- Partner with production to achieve the highest level of profitability and customer satisfaction
- Engage with clients and gather first-hand information via site visits, formal and informal meetings, lunches, etc.
The required skills for the position include:
- Project management experience in paving, concrete and seal coating applications. The ability to work under pressure to meet goals, budgets, and deadlines
- Ability to communicate effectively with clients, subcontractors, and vendors.
To learn more about the two positions and their responsibilities and qualifications, please visit https://www.calvacpaving.com/cdl-class-a-truck-driver-based-in-san-jose-ca/ and https://www.calvacpaving.com/estimator-sales-consultant-asphalt-and-concrete-paving/.
About Calvac Paving:
Calvac Paving is a woman-owned, full-service asphalt and concrete maintenance company that has been serving the greater Bay Area since 1974. For more information, please visit http://www.calvacpaving.com/
SOURCE Calvac Paving
