Calvac Paving is Currently Hiring for Two Positions

Calvac Paving

12 Jul, 2023

Calvac Paving is Seeking Applicants for an Experienced CDL Class A Truck Driver, and an Estimator/Sales Consultant

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Garson, CEO of Calvac Paving, is pleased to announce that they are currently hiring for two positions: an experienced CDL Class A Truck Driver, and an Estimator/Sales Consultant who is competent and familiar with asphalt and concrete maintenance.

As Garson noted, the main responsibilities for the CDL Class A Truck Driver position include:

  • Maintain truck log according to state and federal regulations
  • Maintain all paperwork
  • Maintain constant contact with Foreman to receive pickup and/or delivery instructions and keep them informed of any safety issues.
  • Inspect truck equipment and supplies such as tires, lights, brakes, gas, oil, and water to ensure road worthiness.
  • Must have knowledge and conduct maintenance of single and multi-rear axle trucks meeting the requirement for California Commercial Driver's Licensing to include general knowledge of laws and regulations.

People who apply for the position must have a number of qualifications, including:

  • Must have a current and valid Commercial Driver's License for the State of California
  • High School diploma or equivalent is required.
  • Some knowledge of computers is necessary and good communications skills are required for dealing with customers, sales people, contractors, and shop personnel.

The main responsibilities for the Estimator/Sales Consultant position include:

  • Target potential and existing clients and develop relationships to acquire new opportunities
  • Assess potential jobs to determine price, planning, and development of proposed bids
  • Coordinate with accounting, production, and management to provide the highest quality product and level of service
  • Partner with production to achieve the highest level of profitability and customer satisfaction
  • Engage with clients and gather first-hand information via site visits, formal and informal meetings, lunches, etc.

The required skills for the position include:

  • Project management experience in paving, concrete and seal coating applications. The ability to work under pressure to meet goals, budgets, and deadlines
  • Ability to communicate effectively with clients, subcontractors, and vendors.

To learn more about the two positions and their responsibilities and qualifications, please visit https://www.calvacpaving.com/cdl-class-a-truck-driver-based-in-san-jose-ca/ and https://www.calvacpaving.com/estimator-sales-consultant-asphalt-and-concrete-paving/.

About Calvac Paving:

Calvac Paving is a woman-owned, full-service asphalt and concrete maintenance company that has been serving the greater Bay Area since 1974. For more information, please visit http://www.calvacpaving.com/

