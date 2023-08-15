Calvetti Ferguson Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Calvetti Ferguson

15 Aug, 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Calvetti Ferguson celebrates 20 years of continuously adding value to their clients, developing their people, and positively impacting their communities.

As a regional middle-market CPA firm, co-founders Jim Calvetti and Jason Ferguson have nurtured a work environment that prioritizes client satisfaction and encourages a proactive work culture. With its client-centered culture, the firm has been able to grow over 50% in the past several years.

"This milestone is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our talented team, who have consistently gone above and beyond to provide exceptional service to our valued clients," says Jim Calvetti, co-founder and assurance partner in charge.

With offices in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, and San Antonio, Calvetti Ferguson has grown to serve clients in Texas and throughout the United States.

Initially, the firm focused primarily on Sarbanes-Oxley consulting and quickly added tax and assurance services. The advisory practice began in 2015, with accounting services and technology advisory added to the portfolio in 2020.

Calvetti Ferguson brings a wealth of hands-on business experience, industry-specific knowledge, and a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Their years of experience and ability to build up their team greatly contribute to the accomplishments of the firm and their clients.

"As an independent CPA firm, we are intentional and committed to our client's success, especially for business owners within the middle market," says Jason Ferguson, co-founder, and managing partner. "This intentionality aligns with the entrepreneurial spirit of the industries we serve and our team members."

Since 2003, the firm's goal has been to add value in all the markets they do business in. Throughout the years, they have received recognition from Forbes, Accounting Today, and Texas business journals, reflecting their progress as a firm and dedication to fostering a collaborative work environment.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is an independent accounting and advisory firm based in Texas. The firm provides assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, and technology advisory services to businesses, high-net-worth families, and private equity firms with first-hand corporate experience. Calvetti Ferguson advises beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for our clients and their businesses.

