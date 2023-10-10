CPA Firm Supports Market Growth with New Business Development Officer

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvetti Ferguson, one of San Antonio's largest accounting firms, welcomes a new addition to support the firm's continued growth in the Austin and San Antonio markets.

Skilled relationship builder and incoming Association for Corporate Growth Austin/San Antonio (ASA) president-elect Collette Kernaghan joined the firm on September 25 as a business development officer.

Collette Kernaghan

Collette joins the Calvetti Ferguson team with over 15 years of experience in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors. Her expertise in relationship building, strategic sales, and a strong commitment to community development gives the firm a competitive edge for driving growth and fostering meaningful connections.

She plays a pivotal role in developing relationships with clients, prospects, and referral sources in Austin and San Antonio since Calvetti Ferguson is the only full-service, regional CPA and advisory firm in San Antonio focused on middle-market businesses, family offices, and private equity firms.

"I love creating value for organizations and the people I work with," says Collette Kernaghan, business development officer at Calvetti Ferguson. "I joined Calvetti Ferguson because, to them, it's not just about transactions; it's about building lasting partnerships that drive mutual success."

As an incoming president-elect and established member of ACG ASA, Collette's involvement with the organization reinforces Calvetti Ferguson's dedication to serving the middle market and, more specifically, those in the private equity space.

Calvetti Ferguson serves San Antonio and Austin in the distribution, construction, technology, and commercial real estate industries and family offices. The firm capitalizes on the city's entrepreneurial and innovative culture by staying at the forefront of emerging trends and technologies to better serve its clients and contribute to the dynamic business landscape.

"We are excited to leverage Collette's industry expertise along with her Austin and San Antonio connections," says Eric Teachout, San Antonio office managing partner at Calvetti Ferguson. "Collette fits seamlessly with our client-centric philosophy, reinforcing our commitment to delivering value-driven solutions tailored to each client's unique needs."

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm based in Texas. The firm provides assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, and technology advisory services to middle-market businesses, family offices, and private equity firms. Calvetti Ferguson advises beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for clients and their businesses.

