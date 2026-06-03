CALX DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Calix, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

The Red Flags: What Calix Insiders Allegedly Knew About Exhausting Low-Cost Memory Supplies Before Shareholders Were Told, Costing Investors $6.93 Per Share

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased CALX stock between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026

Lost money on your Calix investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Calix shareholders lost $6.93 per share when the stock fell nearly 14% on April 22, 2026, after the company admitted that an "advanced purchasing" strategy had temporarily shielded margins from surging memory costs and that the supply cushion had been fully depleted.

What They Allegedly Knew

The securities action contends that Calix's senior leadership understood, while touting an eighth consecutive quarter of margin improvement and a record 58% non-GAAP gross margin in January 2026, that the company's favorable cost position depended significantly on a finite reserve of pre-purchased memory components bought at below-market prices. The lawsuit maintains that this was not a future contingency but a present, quantifiable reality: the advanced supply was actively being consumed, and once exhausted, the company would be exposed to significantly higher spot-market memory prices driven by AI-related demand.

The Red Flags That Emerged

The complaint identifies several indicators that should have prompted earlier disclosure:

Calix's own January 28, 2026 press release acknowledged that "gross margin may vary from quarter to quarter depending on... heightened memory costs due to AI demand," yet failed to disclose that the company was already drawing down a finite buffer against those very costs

The company's 10-K filed February 20, 2026 warned generically about third-party vendor dependencies and margin fluctuations without revealing that its specific advanced purchasing program was nearing exhaustion

Memory component prices had been rising across the industry throughout early 2026 due to AI infrastructure demand, a trend the company's procurement team would have monitored in real time

The sequential margin decline from 58% to 57.2% in Q1 2026 represented the first reversal after eight consecutive quarters of improvement, suggesting internal cost pressures had already materialized

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The action alleges that while the company publicly celebrated record margins and continued revenue growth, management ought to have known precisely how many quarters of pre-purchased inventory remained. The CFO's April 21 admission that "advanced purchasing had allowed us to avoid higher memory component costs" and that "advanced supply has run its course" confirmed that the cost shield was a known, tracked variable, not a surprise development.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public. Shareholders who relied on record margin announcements had a right to know those records depended on a temporary and depleting cost advantage." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by July 27, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CALX Lawsuit

Q: When did Calix allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from January 28, 2026 to April 21, 2026. The alleged concealment was revealed through corrective disclosures on April 21, 2026, causing a significant stock decline of nearly 14%.

Q: What specific misstatements does the CALX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Calix made materially false or misleading statements regarding its gross margin sustainability and failed to disclose that record margins depended on a finite supply of pre-purchased memory components that was actively being depleted.

Q: What do CALX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my CALX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP