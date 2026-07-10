FirstSun Capital Bancorp Investigation Notice: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into FirstSun Capital Bancorp (FSUN)

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (FSUN) shares fell after the Company projected $42-$43 million in Q2 2026 charge-offs and analysts cut price targets; SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSUN) shares declined on July 10, 2026 after the Company projected a $40-$41 million provision for credit losses and $42-$43 million in charge-offs for the second quarter of 2026, including a $22 million charge-off tied to a suspected-fraud loan. If you purchased FSUN shares and suffered a loss, you are encouraged to submit your information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The projected charge-off and provision figures were disclosed in a Form 8-K filed after-market on July 9, 2026. In the release, FirstSun highlighted they now "expect charge-offs to average loans to be in the high 50s range in basis points." During the Company's previous earnings call on April 28, 2026, CFO Robert A. Cafera had previously set expectations "to end the year in the mid-20s in basis points." FirstSun also announced that its second-quarter 2026 results would be released after market close on July 27, 2026.

SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations concerning whether FirstSun Capital Bancorp adequately disclosed the credit-quality and asset-risk conditions underlying these figures to investors.

Shareholders who lost money on their FSUN investment are encouraged to click here to learn more about the investigation. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FSUN Investigation

Q: What is the FSUN securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSUN) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares declined after the Company disclosed a projected $40-$41 million provision for credit losses and $42-$43 million in charge-offs, including a $22 million charge-off tied to a suspected-fraud loan, causing losses for shareholders.

Q: How much did FSUN stock drop? A: Shares fell as trading resumed following a halt on July 9, 2026, after the Company disclosed its projected credit-loss provision and charge-off figures for Q2 2026. The stock opened down more than 8.7% on July 10, 2026. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the FSUN investigation? A: Investors who purchased FSUN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What if I already sold my FSUN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought FSUN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my FSUN losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do FSUN investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP