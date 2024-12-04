CAM Construction Services Chooses Glasgow for New Manufacturing Facility, Bringing Jobs and Growth to Missouri Northeast

GLASGOW, Mo., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CAM Construction Services is proud to announce the expansion of its cabinet manufacturing division, Heritage Wood Mills, to Glasgow, Missouri. This strategic move reflects the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, locally crafted cabinetry to homeowners, general contractors, municipalities, and businesses across Missouri and surrounding states.

"We're pleased to see yet another quality manufacturer like CAM Construction Services choosing to locate in Missouri," said Governor Mike Parson. "This company's decision to invest and create new jobs in Glasgow is welcome news for the community and our state's thriving manufacturing industry. Once again, our strategic central location, skilled workforce, and low costs have produced results that are strengthening our economy."

Heritage Wood Mills will produce a wide range of cabinetry options at the new facility, from convenient online orders to fully customized designs tailored to every customer's unique needs. Unlike many competitors, their cabinets will be manufactured 100% in Missouri, ensuring quality, reliability, and a commitment to supporting local craftsmanship – without reliance on overseas suppliers.

"We're excited to bring our operations to Glasgow, creating jobs and strengthening local manufacturing while enhancing our ability to serve customers throughout the region," said Clint Jacobs, CEO of CAM Construction Services. "Our expansion underscores our mission to combine exceptional quality with personalized service for every project, big or small."

This move positions Heritage Wood Mills as a leader in the industry, offering premium cabinetry that is both accessible and proudly made in the heart of the U.S. The company is investing $925,000 and plans to create 30 new jobs in the region.

"We are thrilled to welcome CAM Construction Services LLC as they establish a new manufacturing facility in our community," said Mayor Joseph Gibbs. "This is a significant milestone for our city, and we are committed to providing the support and resources needed to ensure their success. We look forward to working closely with the company as they settle in and contribute to the continued economic development of Glasgow. This investment is a shining example of how our community is evolving, and we couldn't be more excited to see what the future holds for both CAM Construction and Glasgow, Missouri."

"We are ecstatic to welcome CAM Construction Services to Glasgow, Howard County, and the broader Northeast Missouri region," said Kaylee Paffrath, President & CEO of the Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation & Provider of Economic Development Services for the Howard County Economic Development Council. "This project highlights the strength of partnerships and our dedication to fostering growth and opportunity, especially for rural communities. We're excited to support CAM Construction Services as they grow and succeed in their new home."

The company selected Glasgow due to its workforce, pro-business environment, and proximity to customers. Construction is underway, with plans to open early next year.

"CAM Construction Services' new facility in Glasgow is the latest example of an employer helping Missourians prosper through investment and job creation," said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. "DED is proud to support this exciting project that was made possible by our state's economic advantages and the contributions of our incredible partners."

"CAM Construction Services' decision to expand to Glasgow is a testament to the incredible manufacturing talent and resources we have here in Missouri," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "Missouri has a rich history of craftsmanship and innovation, and this investment not only builds on that legacy but also strengthens our rural communities. We're excited to see this project come to life and look forward to the positive impact it will bring to Glasgow and the surrounding region."

Missouri Partnership worked with several partners to attract CAM Construction Services to Glasgow, including: the city of Glasgow, Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation, Howard County Economic Development Council, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Evergy, and Liberty Utilities.

About CAM Construction Services LLC

Founded in 2018, Heritage Wood Mills, a division of CAM Construction Services, specializes in crafting high-quality custom cabinetry for both residential and commercial spaces. With a commitment to superior craftsmanship and innovative design, we offer a wide range of styles, materials, and finishes to bring each client's unique vision to life. From kitchens and bathrooms to tailored storage solutions, our team blends expert artistry with state-of-the-art technology to deliver exceptional results. Proudly serving Missouri and the surrounding areas, Heritage Wood Mills is dedicated to creating spaces that embody functionality, durability, and timeless beauty.

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 34,000+ new jobs, $1.7 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $7.8 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, American Foods Group, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., Google, James Hardie, Meta, Swift Prepared Foods, URBN, USDA, and Veterans United.

