Cambium Begins Transition of Its Counter-Laser and Counter-Directed Energy Technology to Address Larger Form Factors and Threats

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium, a pioneer in advanced materials for defense, aerospace, and other high-performance sectors, is building out the broader capabilities of its bio-enabled laser and directed-energy protection technology platform to address larger form factors and threats through a new contract with the US government. The focus of this contract is protecting aircraft transparencies, including windscreens and canopies, as well as optical sensors for aircraft, satellite, and other "airborne" applications.

This contract builds upon a recent successfully completed project to advance multiple-format, bio-enabled, defense dual-use laser eye protection (LEP). This new development project is designed to assess the technology's ability to deliver protection, visual acuity, and high color legibility in a variety of environmental conditions, against a variety of laser and directed-energy threats across the visible and near-infrared spectrum ("near-IR").

Laser attacks on both commercial and military aircraft, as well as military and civilian personnel, now number in the tens of thousands each year. As seen in recent news, even on an international stage, weaponized handheld green lasers and higher-powered lasers, known as directed energy, are no longer an emerging threat on the horizon. Even small handheld green lasers represent a clear and present threat that can cause flash blindness, permanent disability, and compromised mission success.

"This new project is just the latest example of Cambium's commitment to advancing dual-use technologies at the speed of relevance," said Stephan Herrera, Chief Marketing Officer at Cambium.

About Cambium

Cambium is redefining how advanced materials are discovered, designed, and manufactured. The company develops next-generation advanced materials for defense dual-use applications that enhance performance and survivability across land, air, sea, and space. Cambium's proprietary materials platform molecularly re-engineers polymers from first principles, combining AI-driven molecular design with state-of-the-art chemistry, materials science, and biology. The result is exceptional performance, manufacturability, and speed from concept to production. Manufacturing is carried out through a secure, flexible, and scalable domestic supply chain, enabling defense and commercial innovators to move from prototype to full-scale production in record time. Please visit cambiumglobal.com

For more information, contact Stephan Herrera, Co-founder, Chief Marketing Officer & Head of Government Affairs at [email protected]

SOURCE Cambium Biomaterials, Inc