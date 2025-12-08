Cambium Expands Leadership with Appointment of Chris Pederson as Independent Board Director

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium, a leader in advanced materials innovation, is pleased to announce that advanced materials industry veteran Chris Pederson is joining its board as an Independent Director. This addition further strengthens Cambium's team following its acquisition last week of the SHD Group, a global advanced composites manufacturer with production sites in the U.S., the U.K., and the EU, and a long-standing customer base across high-performance aerospace, defense, Formula 1, and other industrial markets.

"Chris brings an extraordinary track record of commercializing advanced materials across many high-value industry verticals," said Cambium CEO Simon Waddington. "As Cambium rapidly expands its commercial footprint to deliver new technology innovation, most recently with the acquisition of the SHD Group, Chris's 35 years of experience in a variety of high-performance materials sectors, along with his M&A and corporate integration skills, give us yet another competitive advantage as we disrupt and re-imagine the possible in advanced materials."

Chris most recently served as SVP and President of Avient's Specialty Engineered Materials business, where he led the growth strategy doubling the business during his leadership through a combination of organic growth, innovation, and M&A focused on composite materials. Before joining Avient in 2018, he served as Vice President of Strategy at Hexcel Corporation, leading company efforts in strategic planning and M&A. And before that he was at Cytec, where he led Composites Product Development, served as Vice President of R&D, and ultimately was promoted to Vice President of Cytec's global Aerospace Engineered Materials business. He began his career at Boeing where he served in various composites engineering roles for high-profile military aircraft programs over 10 years.

About Cambium

Cambium is a leader in advanced material innovation for high-performance sectors, redefining how materials are discovered and delivered. Our proprietary materials platform combines Al-driven molecular design with state-of-the-art chemistry, materials science, biology, and manufacturing capabilities. Our SHD Composite Materials business operates five rapid-response manufacturing facilities across the US, UK and EU. This unique vertical integration of customer-led rapid innovation and rapid manufacturing allows us to move customers from concept to full-scale qualified production with exceptional speed. Our 200+ team proudly serves hundreds of customers across the aerospace, defense, energy, motorsport, marine and other high-performance industries, providing a unique materials development capability to accelerate their development cycles. Please visit cambium-usa.com.

For more information, contact Simon Waddington, Cambium Co-Founder & CEO at [email protected]

