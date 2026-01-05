Cambium Secures $100 Million Series B to Accelerate the Discovery and Scaling of Advanced Materials

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium, a pioneer in advanced materials for defense, aerospace, and other high-performance sectors, announced a $100 million Series B financing led by 8VC, with participation from MVP Ventures, Lockheed Martin Ventures, GSBackers, Veteran Ventures Capital, J17 Ventures, Vanderbilt University, Alumni Ventures, Gaingels, Inevitable Ventures, JACS Capital, Jackson Moses, and other individuals and family offices.

This funding will accelerate both Cambium's product pipeline and materials manufacturing in the U.S. and Europe, supporting customers across aerospace, defense, energy, marine, motorsport, and other high-performance sectors.

Cambium is transforming how advanced materials are discovered and how they're scaled.

Cambium fuses AI, chemical informatics, and high-performance computing to design entirely new monomers and polymers—hundreds of times faster than traditional methods. These materials are then manufactured, tested, and scaled in-house on proprietary and aerospace qualified assets to massively speed development feedback loops.

With its recent acquisition of SHD, Cambium has one of the largest aerospace and industrial qualified prepreg, film and adhesives material production capacities in the world with sites in the U.S., the U.K., and Europe supported by resilient supply chains in each location. Cambium offers its customers: (a) rapid turnaround of prototype and small-batch runs—measured in days, not months—and (b) the ability to scale instantly across identical manufacturing sites in multiple locations for true supply-chain security.

Cambium's development platform delivers multiple material verticals, from advanced composites to optical protection systems. Cambium's recent commercial launches include ultra-high-temperature polymers and carbon-carbon Thermal Protection Systems for defense, aerospace, energy, and other advanced applications. For example, ApexShield 1000™ dramatically increases the speed of carbon-carbon part fabrication—for uses ranging from solid rocket motors (SRMs) to hypersonic glide bodies. Other products in late-stage testing include machining-ready composite billets for SRMs and metal-to-composite adhesives for air and space vehicle structures designed to excel in both routine and extreme conditions. Behind this is a pipeline of additional products, from optical and directed energy protection to high-temperature foams, each building off a common platform of polymer innovation and standard manufacturing processes.

With contracts underway with defense partners across key Programs of Record — each with dual-use applications — Cambium is rapidly emerging as the go-to advanced-materials partner for innovators across land, sea, air, and space.

"Our Series B round is a huge validation of Cambium's model for reindustrializing critical materials manufacturing for our defense and industrial bases," said Simon Waddington, Cambium's Co-founder and CEO. "With this capital, we're scaling a distributed, secure manufacturing network across the U.S., the U.K., and Europe—creating a Western advanced-materials platform designed for the speed, scale, and resilience our partners demand."

According to Joe Lonsdale, Managing Partner, 8VC, "Frontier technologies require frontier materials. Cambium was built in the USA to design and manufacture advanced materials for the future. Their array of product lines is powering many top aerospace and defense innovators and driving fast, profitable growth. We're privileged to renew our support for this critically important company."

About Cambium

Cambium is redefining how advanced materials are discovered, designed, and manufactured. The company develops next-generation advanced materials for defense dual-use applications that enhance performance and survivability across land, air, sea, and space. Cambium's proprietary materials platform molecularly re-engineers polymers from first principles, combining AI-driven molecular design with state-of-the-art chemistry, materials science, and biology. The result is exceptional performance, manufacturability, and speed from concept to production. Manufacturing is carried out through a secure, flexible, and scalable domestic supply chain, enabling defense and commercial innovators to move from prototype to full-scale production in record time. Please visit cambium-usa.com.

