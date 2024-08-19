Cambium Expands Leadership Team, Adding Deep Expertise In Advanced Materials and AI

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium , an advanced materials innovator that leverages bio-engineering, chemistry, materials science and proprietary computation for defense and other high-performance applications, is pleased to announce that James Griffin has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer and Tim Gardner joins as Chief Informatics Officer.

Cambium will leverage their deep technical and commercial expertise to continue building out a first-of-its-kind materials innovation engine, including AI-driven material discovery, rapid prototyping, and advanced material fabrication for defense and dual-use applications. Cambium is committed to supporting the US and its allies as they face critical capability and supply chain gaps to support high-performance hardware needs across land, air, sea and space applications. Since its inception, Cambium has provided the US Department of Defense with advanced material innovations. In support of that, Cambium has just opened a new 25,000 ft2 purpose-built HQ and R&D facility in El Segundo and a 12,000 ft2 facility in Mojave, CA for research, development, prototyping, field testing, and demonstrations. James and Tim will be instrumental in guiding the work carried out at these locations.

James Griffin brings to Cambium 20 years of experience in advanced materials. He has led the development and qualification of a broad spectrum of aerospace composite materials for both commercial and military applications and held commercial and manufacturing leadership roles across the advanced materials sector, most recently at Lyten and previously Cytec/Solvay (now Syensqo). He will lead technology strategy and execution from R&D through to commercialization at Cambium.

Tim Gardner brings 25 years of experience as a visionary software entrepreneur and scientific innovator. He has led all facets of corporate, commercial, and R&D functions including Strategy Leader and General Manager of Digital Solutions at Cytiva; CEO and founder of Riffyn, a process data management and analytics firm sold to Siemens; and VP of R&D at Amyris. He has been recognized as a technology pioneer by MIT Technology Review, The New York Times, and Scientific American. At Cambium, Gardner will oversee AI-driven discovery, design, and optimization of advanced materials and manufacturing processes.

Cambium co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Simon Waddington said, "We are delighted to welcome James and Tim to Cambium's executive team. Their vast expertise across product development, manufacturing, and commercialization will be instrumental in driving disruptive innovations and expanding our market reach. They bring a hugely complimentary skill set, covering technology innovation and manufacturing through to implementation of digital technologies to speed the transition of technologies to market. Their leadership will be pivotal in delivering cutting-edge solutions to bolster U.S. defense capabilities, while seamlessly transitioning these breakthrough technologies into the commercial sector."

About Cambium

We are a radically different advanced materials company. From molecular discovery to materials manufacturing, we leverage AI and informatics to develop and produce truly innovative products for high-performance applications such as monomers, high-temperature composites and foams, precursors for carbon-carbon, and protection systems against laser attack. Please visit cambium-usa.com .

