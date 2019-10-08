Cambium Networks Announces New Cloud Managed cnPilot Indoor and Outdoor Wi-Fi Solutions

The e510 is purpose built for rugged outdoor deployments; the e505 provides a cost-effective solution for large scale outdoor deployments, while the e425 Wall Plate addresses the performance demanding hospitality market

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced new cnPilot™ solutions to provide reliable and affordable connectivity. Three new access points and the new c4000 cnMaestro™ management appliance provide an attractive system solution with affordable access point hardware and network controller options. These new solutions support enterprise and residential coverage, enterprise ethernet switching and multi-site cloud management.

"Network operators and managed service providers (MSP) are constantly pressured to deliver more value and better technology at a lower price," said Daran Hermans, Director of Product Line Management, Cambium Networks. "These three new enterprise Wi-Fi products, combined with cnMaestro single dashboard cloud management, provide more options and control for the network edge with zero recurring fees. Cambium Networks Enterprise solutions include zero-touch Wi-Fi, a set of features that automate device adoption, utilize policy based provisioning and self-optimize for high capacity Wi-Fi networks."

cnPilot e505 – small form factor outdoor 802.11ac Wave 2 access point designed for city-wide and high-density deployments with quick installation and low profile

cnPilot e510 – high performance outdoor 802.11ac Wave 2 with extended temperature operations, rail certified for shock & vibration, extended ESD and LTE co-existence and IP67 rating

cnPilot e425H – wall plate 802.11ac Wave 2 access point designed for high density installations with one access point per room

cnMaestro c4000 Appliance – cnMaestro controller software pre-installed in a rack mount on-premises server. Ideal for networks where cloud management may not be available

"Cambium Networks has architected a solution to reduce the total cost for MDU operators, retail & logistics, education, hospitality and managed service providers," said Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Marketing, Cambium Networks. "Using a cloud-first and distributed intelligence architecture, the cnMaestro end-to-end management system and affordable cnPilot access points enable enterprise IT and MSP operators to expand their networks with confidence in both the technology and business case."

These three new cnPilot access points products are added to the cnPilot product line to extend the suite of indoor and outdoor access points that can be tailored to provide the coverage and capacity needed. These solutions provide a robust offering of edge access technology to Cambium Networks' Wireless Fabric portfolio of connectivity solutions.

cnPilot products are available now through Cambium Networks resellers.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. www.cambiumnetworks.com.

