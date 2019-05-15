Cambium Networks Announces Wireless Connectivity Hero Award Winners for First Quarter of 2019

Recognizing Leaders who Volunteer their Time to Connect Schools and Disaster Recovery Shelters

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced the Cambium Networks Connectivity Heroes for first quarter of 2019. Roberto Constante of Consulnetworks and Chris Hillis of the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center, are communications industry professionals who give of their time and talents to help people in need. Their efforts to provide Wi-Fi connectivity in schools and disaster recovery shelters help people in the near term. But there is much more to their sharing of their talents.

These heroes are not alone; both are leaders working among peers who share a common purpose. Explained Cambium Networks President and CEO Atul Bhatnagar, "Both winners find that as they give their time and talents to help people in need, they are at the same time receiving a much deeper sense of community and purpose. We congratulate Roberto and Chris and salute each member of the organizations that they lead in helping people in need. Cambium Networks is glad to donate $1,000 to the charities of their choice."

"Deploying affordable, reliable wireless connectivity in remote regions around the world that currently lack it will significantly help improve the quality of life in those areas," said Daryl Schoolar, Practice Leader, Service Provider Technology at Ovum Research. "The Internet has revolutionized the way we learn, work, and communicate. Those without Internet access are at risk of being left behind both educationally and economically. The Internet gap between those with access and those without will only grow unless we find ways to bring robust broadband connectivity to everyone, everywhere. Companies like Cambium Networks are working to close this gap by working with partners to donate equipment that can be used to deliver reliable connectivity to disenfranchised communities around the world."

Roberto Constante , CEO, Consulnetworks – In his daily job, Roberto works as a technology distributor partnering with government agencies to provide connectivity to public schools in rural areas in Latin America . From his home in Ecuador , Roberto also donates his personal time working with the Rotaract organization to do social work to improve the lives of children. "I think we all come to the world with some mission," says Roberto. "I would like to think that mine is to help people with what I have and try to give back to the world a part of something that has been given to me. Doing social work to help children allows me to do that." Roberto's designated charity is Fundación Rotaria Colombia: https://www.rotary.org/es/about-rotary/rotary-foundation

Each quarter, Cambium Networks adds new members to the Connectivity Hero Award winners. These men and women exemplify caring and commitment, which, when coupled with action, can change the world. If you know of someone who belongs to this group, please take a moment and nominate them for a future award.

