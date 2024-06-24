Cambium Networks Invests in Channel Program to Enhance Value and Tools for Enterprise Partners

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced significant investments in its ConnectedPartner channel program aimed at providing more value and tools to its Enterprise partners such as Managed Wi-Fi Service Providers, Value Added Resellers, and System Integrators. The enhanced program introduces an Elite partner level, offering a host of new benefits designed to accelerate growth, reduce risk, and increase sales velocity.

Cambium Networks' ONE Network platform is at the core of this initiative, simplifying the management of wired and wireless broadband and Wi-Fi network edge technologies. This allows network operators, either managed service providers or end customers, to concentrate more resources on their business operations rather than on network management. The revamped channel program is structured to address the top concerns of enterprise partners, such as generating new revenue opportunities, combating margin erosion, and enhancing the capacity of skilled network teams.

Key Benefits of the ConnectedPartner Program for top tier partners:

Higher Margins : Premium tier partners benefit from increased discounts associated with their tier level, directly impacting their bottom line. They also have access to aggressive specialty program discounts.

: Premium tier partners benefit from increased discounts associated with their tier level, directly impacting their bottom line. They also have access to aggressive specialty program discounts. Joint Marketing Portal Resources : Access to joint marketing and market development funds to boost visibility and business opportunities.

: Access to joint marketing and market development funds to boost visibility and business opportunities. Geographic Scarcity for SI/VAR : With deal registration approval, competition from other partners on the same project is limited.

: With deal registration approval, competition from other partners on the same project is limited. ONE Network Concierge Services : Exclusive lifecycle support for Elite managed Wi-Fi partners to ensure continuous service and customer satisfaction.

: Exclusive lifecycle support for Elite managed Wi-Fi partners to ensure continuous service and customer satisfaction. Enterprise End-User Leads : Top-tier partners have priority access to leads directly from Cambium Networks, driving new business opportunities.

: Top-tier partners have priority access to leads directly from Cambium Networks, driving new business opportunities. Live Virtual Training: Discounts for comprehensive hands-on technical training to certify engineers and maintain high skill levels.

"Amicus Networx, a division of Safety NetAccess, has been working with Cambium for a few years. Whether they are generating new business opportunities, or we are collaborating on a marketing campaign or event, Cambium has been easy to work with, and we've seen several new projects in a short amount of time," said Dave Elder, Amicus Networx.

Cambium Networks is committed to empowering its partners with the tools and resources necessary to thrive in a competitive market. The enhanced ConnectedPartner program, with its streamlined access to benefits and lower Enterprise Wi-Fi thresholds for moving up tiers, is designed to make it easier and quicker for partners to realize these advantages.

For more information about the ConnectedPartner program and to apply, visit Cambium Networks' Partner Page.

