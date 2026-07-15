Cambium Quadruples US Manufacturing Platform in North Carolina

SHD Composites, a Cambium company, expanding to 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, NC — rapid response manufacturing in the advanced materials supply chain.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium, a developer and manufacturer of advanced materials for defense and high-performance applications, announced the next phase of expansion for its US manufacturing base: a 60,000-square-foot facility in Mooresville, North Carolina. This expansion will quadruple the domestic production capacity of its SHD composites manufacturing division, which it acquired just over six months ago. The new SHD Mooresville rapid manufacturing center will be designed from the ground up to deliver exceptionally fast customer response times at scale, and will be vertically integrated across resin mixing, film, prepreg, testing and development.

SHD's Mooresville, North Carolina facility, 60,000 square feet of new manufacturing space.

This expansion, which will start to come online later this year, is the latest move in Cambium's global build-out to supply advanced materials across defense, space & aviation, high-performance motorsports and every other industry that demands both innovation and a rapid and reliable supply chain. This expansion follows the commissioning of new advanced prepreg and film-coating lines at SHD's UK facility earlier this year to significantly expand production capacity. The combined prepreg capacity across our global sites makes us one of the world's top three players. It's all part of a coordinated scale-up of secure manufacturing capacity across the US, UK and EU. It also reflects Cambium's broader growth trajectory: building the Western world's dominant advanced-materials platform and industrial base that the next generation of critical systems will be built upon.

"Demand for high-performance advanced materials is accelerating faster than traditional supply chains can absorb," said Cambium Co-founder and CEO Simon Waddington. "Programs that once measured progress in years now demand weeks. So, the companies redefining defense, aerospace, space and other high-performance industries need suppliers who can move at the same speed. And we are thrilled to be able to launch this next phase of our expansion in Mooresville, North Carolina."

SHD Composites President Brett Schneider said, "speed is not a marketing claim for us, it's engineered into how we build. Quadrupling our US capacity lets us serve the industry growing fastest around us while protecting the short lead times and dependable support that our customers depend on. As they accelerate, so do we."

About Cambium

Cambium is building the advanced materials base for those building the future. The company integrates AI-driven materials discovery, rapid product development, industrialized qualification, and flexible manufacturing into a single operating system — compressing the path from invention to qualified production from years to months. Cambium's advanced composites and specialty materials serve customers across defense, aerospace, space, high-performance automotive and other industries where performance and speed of supply are decisive. Headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Cambium operates four manufacturing, development, and testing facilities across the US, UK, and EU. Visit cambiumglobal.com

For more information, contact Stephan Herrera, Co-founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Government Affairs at [email protected]

SOURCE Cambium Biomaterials, Inc