Cambium Ranked Among Top 100 Venture-Funded, Defense and Dual-Use Start-ups

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium , an advanced materials innovator that leverages bio-engineering, chemistry, materials science and proprietary computation for defense and other high-performance applications, has been named one of the Top 100 venture-funded national security-focused and dual-use start-ups by the Silicon Valley Defense Group (SVDG) in its annual NATSEC100 report.

This annual ranking and report, sponsored by JPMorganChase's Aerospace & Defense Industry division, is SVDG's annual ranked list of the emerging US techno-security ecosystem of venture-backed companies. The ranking is the product of a proprietary, quantitative formula created by SVDG, in collaboration with Franklin Templeton and Balyasny Asset Management, fortified by conversations with technology leaders across the US Government and allied partner governments, and categorized against the US Department of Defense's 14 Critical Technology Areas.

NATSEC100 companies raised more than $52 billion private funding as of June 2024, a 20% increase over the $42 billion raised by last year's NATSEC100 companies. The report also notes that Advanced Materials ranked #4 on the 2024 NATSEC100 Tech Categories and that El Segundo, California, where Cambium is headquartered, is now ranked #4 in the top NATSEC100 cities category.

Cambium co-founder and CEO Simon Waddington said, "We are extremely honored to make the NATSEC100 and to be recognized alongside other emerging leaders in supporting our defense and industrial base. Cambium is committed to addressing critical advanced material capability and supply chain gaps to support current and future high-performance hardware needs across land, air, sea and space applications, innovations that are widely applicable outside defense, from commercial aerospace to renewable energy. We are grateful for the support of our venture backers and our Defense Prime Contractors and DoD partners who have recognized the value of Cambium's transformational development platform and products."

About Cambium

We are a radically different advanced materials company. From molecular discovery to materials manufacturing, we leverage AI and informatics to develop and produce truly innovative products for high-performance applications such as monomers, high-temperature composites and foams, precursors for carbon-carbon, and protection systems against laser attack. Please visit cambium-usa.com .

Contact: Stephan Herrera, [email protected]

SOURCE Cambium Biomaterials, Inc