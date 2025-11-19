Cambium Receives Contract from DARPA to Leverage AI to Accelerate Discovery of Novel Extreme-Temperature Materials

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium, a leader in advanced materials innovation, was awarded a contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to build foundational materials AI capabilities. Cambium will use the technology to identify novel bio-enabled extreme-performance polymer composites.

The project will use generative AI to overcome the long-standing trade-off between thermal stability and mechanical strength in structural composites. Cambium and DARPA seek to identify commercially viable ultra-lightweight polymers capable of replacing structural titanium in high-performance applications.

The project will address limitations that plagued past machine learning efforts, including the scarcity of specialized polymer data, by exploiting novel multimodal AI architectures. The resulting technologies and novel materials will accelerate Cambium's existing AI-driven materials discovery and development platform to address defense needs and commercial markets in automotive, aerospace, and energy.

About Cambium

We are a radically different advanced materials company. Our goal is to be a world-leader in the rapid development and production of high-performance applications for space, air, land, and sea applications. Cambium's first-of-its-kind AI-enabled advanced material development platform molecularly re-engineers polymers from first principles for exceptional performance, survivability, and manufacturability by leveraging biology, chemistry, and materials science. We manufacture products in a secure domestic supply chain using flexible production systems that offer customers and other innovators the speed and flexibility to develop critical products.

