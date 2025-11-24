Unanet Announces First International Expansion with Construction CRM Now Available in the U.K.

New integration with Xpedeon by Algorithms Software UK gives AEC firms end-to-end

capabilities from opportunity to delivery

DULLES, Va., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses, today announced its award-winning CRM solution for construction companies is now available in the United Kingdom, marking the company's first international expansion and a major step in its international growth strategy. Through a new authorized reseller relationship with Algorithms Software UK, the company behind the Xpedeon construction ERP platform, Unanet CRM is now available to architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms in the U.K. The integration will provide a connected view from first opportunity through to project delivery.

The relationship combines Unanet's proven CRM capabilities with Algorithms Software's ERP platform - Xpedeon - which manages finance, operations and project workflows across back-office, site and supply chains. AEC companies in the U.K. will now be able to:

Manage opportunities, proposals and client relationships with purpose-built CRM tools

Eliminate silos between business development, operations, and finance

Gain real-time visibility into both project and pipeline performance

Accelerate business growth through data-driven insights and integration

"This is an important milestone in our long-term vision. The UK and other international markets include a number of construction companies, and now, for the first time, we'll be able to offer them access to the Unanet CRM product, purpose-built for their business development needs," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "The partnership with Xpedeon is highly complementary, given their focus on ERP for construction companies. Together, we can offer an end-to-end pipeline to profitability solution."

"Expanding our offering with Unanet CRM aligns with our vision for a connected construction ecosystem," said Janak Vakharia, Group CEO, Algorithms Software. "By bringing together the strengths of Xpedeon ERP and Unanet's CRM, we can offer the market a single, connected experience from opportunity through to delivery – empowering smarter decision-making, more predictable growth and better performance at scale."

"This integration gives construction firms a smarter, more efficient workflow that directly supports growth and strengthens project delivery," said Akshay Mahajan, Executive Vice President, AEC, for Unanet. "With AI-enabled business development and seamless connectivity into Xpedeon, UK organizations now have unified tools that help them operate with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence."

With thousands of AEC customers across North America, Unanet is now positioned to support multinational firms.

About Xpedeon

Xpedeon, by Algorithms Software, is a purpose-built construction ERP platform designed to turn complex operations into streamlined performance across back-office, site and supply chain. Backed by 30 years of industry experience and a global footprint across the UK, GCC and India, it enables contractors, developers and offsite manufacturers to connect every team, control every project and perform at scale.

Learn more at xpedeon.com

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractor, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

