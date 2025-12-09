Unanet's Product Innovations Advance Intelligence and Automation for GovCon and AEC Firms

New AI-driven expansions fuel growth, visibility and compliance

DULLES, Va., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses, today announced a new wave of innovations designed to help government contractors (GovCon) and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms work smarter, faster, and more securely. These investments expand Unanet's AI-powered platform to deliver greater automation, deeper insights, and stronger compliance, helping customers drive growth and resilience.

"Today's project-based teams need more than automation—they need intelligence that works alongside them," said Steve Karp, Chief Innovation Officer at Unanet. "Unanet is helping project-driven organizations reimagine how they work with an AI-ready environment that helps teams make more confident decisions across every phase of their business."

Unanet's latest product innovations are specifically designed to support GovCons and AEC firms in key areas including:

AI-Powered Business Growth Tools

Unanet continues to advance its solutions with new copilots and intelligent capabilities that connect data, automate workflows, and guide users in the flow of work. The new ChampAI™ introduces multi-agentic capabilities across the Unanet ecosystem — complementing existing innovations like OpportuneAI and ProposalAI to help GovCon and AEC firms identify high-value pursuits, speed up proposal generation and improve win rates across their pipeline.

ChampAI is fueled in part by Unanet's ongoing investment in Wyatt, the agentic technology framework that enhances natural-language reasoning and automation across Unanet solutions. This investment will extend ChampAI's capabilities even further —beginning with Unanet AE ERP in early 2026 — delivering a unified, conversational experience that turns data into action and empowers every user to increase productivity.

Increased Automation and Efficiency

Unanet is expanding automation across ERP to help GovCon and AEC firms work more efficiently and with greater accuracy.

New AI-powered Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable Automation tools streamline billing and payment processes, accelerating cash flow and reducing manual effort across finance teams. With AI-powered Vendor Invoice Automation , GovCons can now automate payment processes to help scale financial operations and accelerate cash flow by ingesting invoices and automatically matching them to journal entries and purchase orders.

tools streamline billing and payment processes, accelerating cash flow and reducing manual effort across finance teams. With AI-powered , GovCons can now automate payment processes to help scale financial operations and accelerate cash flow by ingesting invoices and automatically matching them to journal entries and purchase orders. Unanet Spend Management , powered by Mesh , unifies expense tracking from request to reconciliation, giving firms full visibility and control over company spending.

, powered by , unifies expense tracking from request to reconciliation, giving firms full visibility and control over company spending. CRM Self-Service Imports make it easy to update contacts and accounts in bulk — saving business development teams hours each week.

make it easy to update contacts and accounts in bulk — saving business development teams hours each week. Additional updates, including enhanced Purchasing and Inventory Management tools for GovCons and new Cost-Plus Fixed Fee (CPFF) functionality for AEC firms, further simplify operations and improve financial precision.

Deeper Visibility and Insights

In today's dynamic market, firms need real-time visibility they can trust from unified business and operational data. Unanet continues to invest in intelligent analytics and reporting that transform information into actionable insight. Within Unanet CRM AEC, expanded customization options let firms tailor fields and metrics to their specific workflows—ensuring their data evolves with the business and supports future growth.

Enhanced Compliance and Security

Unanet continues to strengthen compliance and cybersecurity across its platform to help GovCon and AEC firms meet evolving regulatory demands with confidence. New audit tools and role-based controls provide greater transparency and governance for financial and project data. Unanet ERP GovCon has achieved FedRAMP Ready status — an important milestone that supports contractors pursuing certifications such as Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and reinforces Unanet's commitment to protecting sensitive information at every level.

"Our vision for AI goes beyond automation — it's about empowering people," said Steve Karp, Chief Innovation Officer at Unanet. "With ChampAI and our expanding AI-first platform, we're transforming everyday work into intelligent collaboration between people and data. From pursuit to project delivery, Unanet is helping teams make better decisions and achieve stronger outcomes across their business."

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractor, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

