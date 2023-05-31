Cambrex Celebrates Grand Opening of New Q1 Scientific Facility in Belgium and Secures First Stability Storage Commercial Agreement

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, yesterday celebrated the grand opening of its new Q1 Scientific facility in Belgium and announced the signing of a new commercial agreement with QUALIblood, a Belgium-based contract research organization supporting pharmaceutical companies, invitro diagnosis companies, hospitals and universities with analytical services for blood investigations and hemocompatibility testing. 

Jonathan Douxfils, CEO at QUALIblood, said, "This contract represents a significant milestone for all parties, as it brings together the expertise of Q1 Scientific in providing world-class stability storage solutions with the renowned research capabilities of QUALIblood."

"We are excited to provide biological storage to QUALIblood, and its partners, to advance research, develop innovative solutions, and support the scientific community's efforts to improve healthcare outcomes," said Stephen Delaney, Managing Director at Q1 Scientific. "This partnership fills a significant gap in the Belgium and broader European biobanking ecosystem, where there is a growing demand for secure and reliable storage solutions for biological samples."

Q1 Scientific's grand opening ceremony marked the formal inauguration of its new stability storage facility in Villers-le-Bouillet, which spans over 2,000 square meters and is equipped with cutting-edge temperature-controlled storage chambers and state-of-the-art monitoring and security systems. The event was attended by esteemed government officials, industry experts, and key stakeholders.

This expansion into Belgium complements Q1 Scientific's existing footprint in Waterford, Ireland, and is consistent with Cambrex's strategy to expand its portfolio of specialized solutions for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing across North America and Europe.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. With over 40 years of experience and a growing team of over 2,400 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and finished dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms, including oral solids, semi-solids, and liquids, and has the expertise to manufacture specialty dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed-dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile, and non-sterile ointments.

About Q1 Scientific

Q1 Scientific, a Cambrex company, offers environmentally controlled stability storage services to the pharmaceutical, medical device and life sciences industries at their 2,000 sq meter cGMP Belgium facility. With state-of-the-art facilities and expertise in

temperature-controlled storage, monitoring and security, Q1 Scientific ensures the integrity and stability of its clients' products throughout their lifecycle.

Headquartered in Ireland, Q1 Scientific operates multiple facilities in Europe, providing comprehensive stability storage solutions to clients worldwide. Q1 Scientific is revolutionizing the way pharmaceutical companies store their products, helping to improve the speed it takes for new drugs to reach the marketplace along with saving companies the expense of building and monitoring their own storage chambers.

