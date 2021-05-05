Cambrex Expands Analytical Services Capabilities at Longmont, Colorado, Facility

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex today announced an expansion of cGMP analytical testing capabilities at its site in Longmont, Colorado. Existing space at the site has been repurposed with cutting edge technologies and doubles the footprint of the laboratory operations.

The world-class facility will gain approximately 1,800ft2 of laboratory space with a lean continuous improvement design deployed across the open module layout for efficiency. The expansion includes the addition of chromatographic equipment including uHPLC, HPLC, GC-FID/HS, and dissolution equipment (Apparatus 1 and 2 with online UV/Vis), as well as additional laboratory support equipment including 10 chemical fume hoods and working bench space.

"This expansion of our Longmont facility is an example of the investments Cambrex is making to expand on our wide range of CDMO services. The strategic expansions to the current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) testing area and addition of cutting-edge technologies enhances our stability programs and deepens the level of support we can deliver," said Tracy Milburn, Director of Analytical Services, at Cambrex Longmont. "The implementation of a leaner structure across the facility optimizes the expansion for efficient use. And in conjunction with our sister sites for commercial scale drug substance in Charles City, Iowa and drug product commercial manufacturing in Mirabel, Québec and Whippany, New Jersey, we are able to support the customer throughout the entire drug development process.

The Longmont facility became part of the Cambrex global network of development and manufacturing facilities following the acquisition of Avista Pharma Solutions in 2019. The site supports customers with the development and manufacture of small molecule drug substance and drug product and provides full analytical development and cGMP testing support from discovery through to clinical scale. The site is fully integrated with direct technical transfer lines for commercial scale advancement to the Charles City, Mirabel, and Whippany sites.

In 2019, Cambrex was acquired by funds advised by Permira, a global investment firm, to continue to build upon Cambrex's market leading position in API development and manufacturing and support the growth of its end-to-end integrated service offerings across the pharmaceutical value chain.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is the leading small molecule company that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. The company provides customers with an end-to-end partnership for the research, development, and manufacture of small molecule therapeutics. With over 40 years' experience and a growing team of over 2,100 experts servicing global clients from sites in North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialist drug substance technologies and capabilities, including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms, including oral solids, semi-solids, and liquids, and has the expertise to manufacture specialist dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed-dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile and non-sterile ointments.

