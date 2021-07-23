Cambria Hotels Makes Debut Outside Of Motor City

"Michigan is known for outdoor adventure and city exploration, and the Cambria Hotel Shelby Township-Detroit puts guests at the doorstep of both with its prime location near Detroit," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "With travelers more eager than ever to discover every corner of the United States, we're pleased to offer hotels like this one, where they will experience upscale delights and little luxuries in surprising places. At Cambria, we strive to help guests stay at their best, so they can maximize time away from home."

The Cambria Hotel Shelby Township-Detroit is located at 50741 Corporate Drive in Shelby Township, Michigan. Ideally situated for business and leisure travelers, the property is nearby Cherry Creek Corporate Park; the Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site, an event venue hosting farmers markets, car shows and more; Cherry Creek Golf Course; Jimmy John's Field, home to four independent league baseball teams; Mae Stecker Park, which includes Heritage Garden; and the General Motors Technical Center. The hotel also offers convenient access to Michigan Highway, so guests can take a short drive to downtown Detroit where they can visit several national corporate headquarters, including Ford, General Motors, Chrysler and Quicken Loans, as well as take in events at the TCF Convention Center, Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and Ford Field.

The hotel features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including an indoor heated pool.

Locally inspired design décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community, weaving together the modern grit of Detroit with a vintage flare and paying homage to famous historical cars.

Onsite dining, Verona – Inspired Italian, featuring freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

1,500-square feet of multi-function meeting and event space.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Shelby Township-Detroit was developed by Koucar Management, which is also working to build the Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown, as well as additional Cambria hotels in Portland, Maine and Washington, D.C. There are currently almost 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

About Cambria Hotels®

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with nearly 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Koucar Management, LLC

Koucar Management specializes in real estate, mergers, acquisitions, and operations of companies that provide mission-critical products, services, and solutions in diverse industries across the Globe. www.koucar.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

