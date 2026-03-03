Cambridge Welcomes Cody Phelps as First Vice President of Strategic Acquisitions

Phelps brings over 15 years of experience in financial services and will help drive

FAIRFIELD, Iowa, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. ("Cambridge"), a leading independent financial solutions firm serving over 4,100 financial professionals across the country, is pleased to announce Cody Phelps has been appointed First Vice President of Strategic Acquisitions. In this role, Phelps will work alongside other senior leaders to provide strategic leadership to a number of Cambridge‑owned Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJ)s, or multi-advisor teams. His work will focus on strengthening business operations, supporting recruitment and enterprise growth, and driving strategic initiatives that benefit financial professionals and their clients throughout the Cambridge network.

"We didn't have to search very far to find the ideal candidate for this role," said Cambridge Executive Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer, Tammy Robbins. "Cody has been an outstanding partner as a leader for one of our OSJs. His experience will be key as we continue to expand our growth and acquisition strategies, providing solutions and resources that independent financial professionals are seeking.

"Cambridge supports advisors at every stage of succession planning. Recently, we have further expanded our offerings and through either Cambridge or BridgePort Financial Solutions ("BridgePort"), we are positioned to be a buyer in the event an advisor or OSJ does not have an ideal successor. This move reflects our commitment to purposeful growth in supporting advisors, protecting client relationships, and ensuring a smooth transition through a change in ownership."

Phelps joins Cambridge with over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, and has experience in business development, management, consulting, recruiting, and marketing. He was named to the InvestmentNews Rising Stars list1 in October, which recognizes top financial services leaders under the age of 40. Previously, Phelps served as Field Vice President for Jordan Creek Financial Solutions, a West Des Moines based independent firm acquired by Cambridge in 2018. Phelps attended Central College and holds FINRA Series 7, 63, 66, 53, 3, and 24 licenses.

About Cambridge

Cambridge is a financial solutions firm focused on serving independent financial professionals and their clients while preserving its internal control. Cambridge offers a broad range of choices for independent financial professionals regarding solutions for advice, growth, technology, and independence. Cambridge's national reach includes: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. – a large corporate RIA; and Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. – an independent broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, that is among the largest internally controlled independent broker-dealers in the country. Learn more at joincambridge.com.

About BridgePort

BridgePort is a national RIA firm that supports fee-only independent advisory firms in the pursuit of building enduring businesses. BridgePort is committed to serving independent advisors with a range of customizable solutions for technology, succession and acquisition, practice management, business consulting, outsourcing, and more. Learn more about BridgePort here.

