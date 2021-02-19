Cambridge-Based Healthcare Innovator, Sensory Cloud, Selects 5W Public Relations to Support New Hygiene System, FEND

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been chosen as agency of record by health technology startup, Sensory Cloud, to support its breakthrough hygiene solution FEND, a drug-free airway hygiene system.

Led by CEO and biomedical engineer Dr. David Edwards, Sensory Cloud recently released the FEND Mist Maker, designed to improve airway hygiene by suppressing respiratory droplets potentially containing airborne contaminants and pathogens. FEND's proprietary nasal salts formulation is engineered for particle-agnostic efficacy, and offers the ability to support the body's ability to trap and eliminate airborne contaminants including allergens and pollutants.

5WPR will focus on a strategic media relations program, securing coverage for FEND that focuses on the ongoing research and science surrounding its effectiveness. Dr. Edwards will be available to speak on the importance of airway hygiene and the benefits of cleansing upper airways.

"Sensory Cloud has taken an innovative, proactive approach to combat ongoing viral health threats through research and technological advancements," said 5WPR President, Dara A. Busch. "A recent study of 253 participants found that using FEND reduced potentially infected exhaled aerosols by up to 99 percent. We are thrilled to be chosen as the agency to support their work and share their message."

Through continuous research on what factors impact exhaled aerosols and the benefits of airway hygiene for lowering respiratory droplet exposure in clean and dirty air, Sensory Cloud is at the forefront of this rapidly emerging hygiene science.

As one of the agency's fastest-growing sectors, 5WPR's Health & Wellness Practice has proven proficiency in identifying and leveraging trending areas and emerging industries, including CBD and cannabis, parenting, and wellness technologies such as PPE and telemedicine. Their work has received several industry accolades, including a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 2020 International Business Awards® for PR Campaign of the Year in the COVID-19-related Information category.

The practice offers their clients integrated campaigns including media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, product placement, digital marketing, and social communications. Through key relationships with media, influencers, bloggers, and celebrities, the team executes 360-degree campaigns that result in meaningful coverage for their clients.

About Sensory Cloud

Sensory Cloud is a Cambridge-based technology startup company that designs solutions to problems of human wellbeing and healthcare through pioneering discoveries at the frontiers of olfaction and respiratory biology. Sensory Cloud is developing a proprietary line of consumer products based on its proprietary olfaction and calcium-salt platforms for human health and wellbeing. The Company launched its new hygienic product FEND (helloFEND.com) in October 2020. FEND was recently selected as a Time Magazine Best Invention of 2020.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

[email protected] / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

