Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education launches the Chief Revenue Officer Programme in collaboration with Emeritus

This 9- to 12-month programme equips current and aspiring revenue leaders to integrate cross‑functional strategy, analytics and AI to drive sustainable growth.

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education announces the launch of the Chief Revenue Officer Programme , a 9- to 12-month programme that equips current and aspiring chief revenue officers (CROs) to successfully integrate revenue-impacting functions and become transformational growth drivers. Launched in collaboration with Emeritus , a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, the programme begins in March 2026.

As customer expectations evolve and digital‑first buying journeys reshape markets, organisations need leaders who can combine strategic vision, an innovative mindset, analytical prowess and AI to deliver measurable revenue impact. The Chief Revenue Officer Programme positions revenue leaders as key drivers of organisational value by integrating marketing, product, pricing and data functions to uncover new revenue streams and strengthen resilience.

Participants will explore data-driven frameworks and emerging technologies, including AI, alongside innovative approaches to align traditionally siloed functions. Through a blend of curated learning content delivered through live online sessions, peer learning, applied exercises, success coaching, and an in-person capstone module in Cambridge, UK, participants will learn to navigate evolving market dynamics and step confidently into the CRO role.

"The role of the CRO has evolved beyond traditional responsibilities. This programme is designed to guide participants to think strategically across various functions, including product, marketing and pricing, and explore how AI and analytics can uncover new growth opportunities. It will equip leaders to go beyond managing revenue and shape it as a strategic force for long‑term organisational success," said Dominique Lauga, Programme Director, Professor of Marketing.

The programme is ideal for current and new CROs in mid-sized to large corporations who want to modernise their revenue toolkits and strengthen their data-driven decision-making. It is also ideal for aspiring CROs and sales leaders who are ready to move beyond functional responsibilities and ascend to the CRO role.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education to help revenue leaders build the cross‑functional and data‑driven capabilities needed for measurable growth," says Mike Malefakis, President of University Partnerships at Emeritus. "Through live sessions, peer learning and an in‑person capstone module in Cambridge, the Chief Revenue Officer Programme prepares participants to leverage emerging technologies, drive growth, align teams and integrate functions to uncover new opportunities."

The Chief Revenue Officer Programme starts on 25 March 2026. For more information and to apply, please visit the programme website .

About Cambridge Judge Business School

Cambridge Judge Business School leverages the power of academia for real-world impact to transform individuals, organisations and society. Since 1990, Cambridge Judge Business School has forged a reputation as a centre of rigorous thinking and high-impact transformative education, situated within one of the world's most prestigious research universities and in the heart of the Cambridge Cluster, the most successful technology entrepreneurship cluster in Europe.

In the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021, Cambridge Judge Business School was placed first in the Times Higher Education rankings for Business and Management Studies in the United Kingdom. 94% of Cambridge Judge Business School's overall REF submissions were rated as 'world leading' or 'internationally excellent', demonstrating the significant global impact Cambridge Judge Business School researchers are making on society.

Cambridge Judge Business School pursues innovation through interdisciplinary insight, entrepreneurial spirit and collaboration. Cutting-edge research is rooted in real-world challenges, and students and clients are encouraged to ask excellent questions to create real-world change. Undergraduate, graduate and executive programmes attract innovators, creative thinkers, thoughtful and collaborative problem-solvers as well as current and future leaders drawn from a huge diversity of backgrounds and countries.

About Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education

Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education offers a wide range of open-enrolment and customised programmes that will test, challenge, encourage and inspire you. We will help you embrace the knowledge and skills you need to grow in confidence and to evolve and adapt. Get ready to lead purposefully, manage effectively and innovate in an increasingly complex future.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organisations and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India and China. Emeritus's short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates and senior executive programmes help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, businesses and organisations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals in over 80 countries. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org

SOURCE Emeritus