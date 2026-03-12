Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Bank Closes $100 Million Credit Facility Upsizing for Specialty Finance Platform

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson, an investment bank specializing in capital solutions for specialty finance companies, is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $100 million credit facility upsizing for a growing specialty finance platform. The expanded facility will provide the company with additional capital to support its continued growth, expand its lending capabilities, and scale its operations over time as they draw down the facility. This transaction reflects strong momentum for the platform and continued demand for flexible capital solutions within the specialty finance sector. This highly customized solution leverages a strong and institutional caliber origination capability at the lender and complements its existing capital structure.

"We are pleased to support our specialty finance clients as they continue to grow and scale their platforms. This specific upsizing provides the capital needed to expand operations and meet increasing market demand in this specific lending sector. We look forward to seeing the company continue to build on its success and possibly help them with other capital needs that are accretive to the things that they are doing," said Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

www.cambridgewilkinson.com

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle-market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

Securities offered through Finalis Securities LLC Member FINRA / SIPC. Cambridge Wilkinson LLC and Finalis Securities LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder & Global Head of Investment Banking

[email protected]

Howard Chernin, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambridge Wilkinson