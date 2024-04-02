Cambridge Wilkinson Further Broadens Single Family Office Investment Opportunities

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") Family Office Services has further broadened the types of investments available to Single Family Offices ("SFOs"). Initially, CW presented direct private credit and minority and growth equity opportunities to SFOs ranging from $25MM-$500MM per raise, and will continue to do so. CW is industry agnostic in direct capital raises but primarily focuses on Specialty Finance, Real Estate, Sports and Entertainment, and Sustainable Investments.

In addition to direct investment opportunities, CW now presents LP Capital opportunities in a highly selective number of commingled funds for SFOs. The funds that CW chooses to represent, are typically niche strategies with world-class managers, in areas that are expected to generate strong relative risk-adjusted returns across private credit and select private equity. These funds are most often designed to align with the needs of SFOs.

As a new offering, CW is now presenting control and buyout opportunities to SFOs, in the lower middle market and middle market through an independent sponsor model. These investment opportunities will come through a CW affiliate, BCB Equity Partners. Control and buyout opportunities will generally be North America based businesses with EBITDA ranges of $5MM-$50MM+.

"We are excited to continue to grow our single-family office platform. My personal background is family office, so family office is in the DNA of our firm from the day we started building Cambridge. As global family wealth continues to grow, we believe that family offices will look more and more to groups like ours for investment opportunities that are direct and in fund format," said Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle-market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

