Cambridge Wilkinson spins out BCB Equity Partners, an Independent Private Equity Firm

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW" www.cambridgewilkinson.com) is pleased to announce the spin out and full support of an affiliate, BCB Equity Partners ("BCB" www.bcbequitypartners.com), an independent private equity firm which will pursue control and buyout transactions in the lower middle market. The geographic focus of BCB will be North America initially.

BCB will be led by distinguished Wall Street veteran David Barcus as CEO; the Co-Founders of Cambridge Wilkinson, Rob Bolandian and Howard Chernin, will serve as Co-Chairmen. BCB will pursue companies with EBITDA ranging from $5MM to $50MM, targeting enterprise values of $20MM to $250MM in six verticals: Consumer Goods, Basic Manufacturing, Retail, Mining and Energy Services, Renewables, and Transportation, Distribution and Logistics.

Mr. Barcus joined Mr. Bolandian and Mr. Chernin at BCB, following a 30-year career in leveraged finance, project finance, and high yield capital markets. He was previously affiliated with independent sponsor firm MTN Capital Partners, along with prior roles at Raymond James, BBVA, Knight Capital, BNP Paribas and Bear Stearns. His long and varied experience has included work on six continents, where he raised both debt and equity capital for a variety of transactions. For much of his career, Barcus has focused on both conventional and renewable energy as well as heavy industry, and he has also closed a significant number of consumer products, logistics, retail, and manufacturing transactions.

BCB will draw heavily on the combined demonstrated expertise and experience of CW and its founders Mr. Bolandian and Mr. Chernin in capital markets and deal origination, structuring and closing transactions. Prior to Co-Founding CW, Mr. Bolandian honed his investing experience as a C-Suite Executive at a Forbes 400 multi-billion dollar Single Family Office, while Mr. Chernin has had extensive experience in private debt markets and building and managing several operating businesses.

Over its 10-year history, CW has closed multiple billions in transactions, has 40+ bankers and originators across the globe, and maintains a deep investor network across credit and equity. BCB will seek to complete transactions by leveraging CW's network of investors, as well as the personal contacts of its partners.

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle-market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

Rob Bolandian, Partner & Global Head of Investment Banking

Howard Chernin, Partner & COO

David Barcus, CEO at BCB Equity Partners

